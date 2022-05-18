Rosalia for Skims: Where to buy, release date, price, and more explored about the collection

Skim's new campaign, called Cotton, features Grammy-winning artist Rosalia. This marks the Spanish star's debut with the brand's latest collection. It is also the first bilingual campaign for the solution wear brand.

Kim Kardashian's brand debuted the Cotton collection on May 16, 2022, which will distribute its content in both Spanish and English. Singer and songwriter Rosalia was spotted wearing bralettes, briefs, loungewear, and more in black and white hues in the campaign pictures shot by Donna Trope.

More about the newly released Skims Cotton collection featuring Rosalia

newly released Skims Cotton collection featuring Rosalia (Image via SKIMS)

The newly released cotton collection by Kim Kardashian's billion-dollar brand includes minimalistic solution wear and casual wear that features silhouettes such as briefs, scoop bralettes, plunge bralettes, racerback bralettes, jersey bralettes, triangle bralettes, underwire bras, boyshorts, thongs, tanga, long tanks, boxers, ribbed leggings, mock neck tanks, camis, sleep bundles, bodysuits, tees, dress, onesies, and crop tanks.

The tagline reads:

"Made from soft and natural fibers, the Cotton Collection features elevated underwear and lounge pieces designed for comfort and ease. These are your new everyday essentials from cropped rib tanks to leggings."

The "Saoko" singer and the Solutionwear brand's partnership will appear across various platforms. Rosalia will pose in several items from the collection, and the resulting footage/images will be circulated via television, digital advertisements, and billboards.

Rosalia commented upon the upcoming partnership in a press release made by the company,

"I love Skims. They are so comfy and make me feel very sexy at the same time. I’m so excited that I finally got the chance to collaborate, especially in their Cotton Collection which is my fave."

Rosalia for Skims in the newly launched Cotton Collection (Image via Skims)

The loungewear, shapewear, and solution wear brand's representative also made a statement regarding the Spanish icon,

“Inspired by Rosalía’s international influence that transcends music and continues to grow in the fashion industry, this campaign aligns with popular culture and highlights the most relevant global female artist of this moment. Expanding across both linear and streaming platforms, the campaign speaks to the brand’s continued focus on bringing its next generation of style offerings to new audiences around the world.”

The brand's founder and fashion mogul, Kim Kardashian, made a statement regarding the campaign above in a similar press release,

"Rosalía’s willingness to push the boundaries and experiment with her music and personal style has been a huge inspiration for me. This campaign is all about the energy and confidence that she brings to the world. I’m especially excited that she’s wearing pieces from our best-selling Cotton Collection – they’re classic, cool and breathable everyday essentials that everyone feels good in," added Kim Kardashian.

Essential garments from the collection include,

Cotton plunge bralettes come in 11 colorways ranging from XXS to 4XL. The bralettes can be availed for $36. Cotton Jersey scoop bralettes can be availed for $32 in 7 colorways. Cotton Jersey Underwire Bra can be availed for $44 in 5 colorways. Cotton Jersey String Tnaga can be availed for $18 in 6 colorways. Cotton Jersey Mid-rise brief can be availed for $20 in Sedona colorway. Cotton Rib Leggings can be availed for $52 in six different colorways. Cotton Sleep bundle can be availed for $66 in black and white colorways. Cotton Lounge bundle can be availed for $86 in the black and white colorway. Cotton Rib onesies can be availed for $78 in black, white, and gray colorways. Cotton jersey T-shirt bodysuit can be availed for $62 in six different colorways.

The Spanish icon was spotted wearing cotton rib leggings and a plunge bralette in one of the campaign pictures posted on her Instagram handle. In another picture posted by Kim K on her Twitter handle, she was spotted wearing a Cotton Jersey T-shirt, a black plunge bralette, and a matching rib thong.

The campaign is a part of the solution wear brand's strategy to be more inclusive and grow its global presence. The collection follows the campaign of former Victoria's Secret models starring in previous collaborations.

Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Tyra Banks were recently spotted in the Skims campaign. They posed with the brand's founder Kim K in a collection called Fits Everybody.

The newly launched Skims Cotton collection will be available on its official e-commerce site at a retail price from $16 to $86, starting May 16, 2022.

Edited by Sayati Das