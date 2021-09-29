Who is Rauw Alejandro? All about Rosalía's new boyfriend

Popular Spanish singer Rosalía and her boyfriend Rauw Alejandro officially announced their relationship through Instagram on September 24.

Both of them shared posts along with a TikTok video shared by Rosalía. The video features the pair creating a heart shape with their arms.

The Spanish singer celebrated her birthday on September 25 and shared some pictures on Instagram. She was seen lying on her partner’s lap in one image while he was playing video games.

Alejandro even shared a few pictures alongside the artist from various occasions. The caption had references to his song Aquel Nap ZzZz. Other well-known artists sent their best wishes to the couple.

Rauw Alejandro in brief

Rauw Alejandro is a well-known rapper, singer, and composer. He hails from the new generation of Puerto Rican urban singers, and his debut album, Afrodisíaco, was released in 2020.

Born on January 10, 1993, he grew up in Canóvanas and Carolina. His father, Raul Ocasio, is a guitarist, and his mother, Maria Nelly Ruiz, is a backing vocalist.

Rauw and rapper Anuel AA have been childhood friends and even went to the same school. He used to participate in school talent shows and had an interest in dancing.

Rauw Alejandro performing at Oasis Wynwood during Billboard Latin Music Week 2021. (Image via Getty Images)

After completing graduation, the 28-year-old enrolled himself at the University of Puerto Rico. He played association football until he was 20 and later quit when he suffered an injury.

Rauw Alejandro was depressed after leaving football and switched to music. His debut mixtape, Punto de Equilibrio, was released in 2016. He then signed a music deal with Duars Entertainment the following year.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro relationship timeline

It is unknown for now when Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro met each other. However, they were seen together at the after-party of the Billboard Latin Music Awards at Miami’s LIV Nightclub.

The latter formed part of Latin Music Week 2021’s Mano a Mano panel, alongside Myke Towers and Rosalía, performed with Tokischa at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Rosalía is a popular singer and songwriter. Her album, El Mal Querer, won the Latin Grammy Award for Album of the Year and was included in Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time in 2020.

