Rosalia Motomami world tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia has announced her first global outing, the Motomami World Tour, in support of her album of the same name.

The tour will stretch across 46 shows and will run across 15 countries. The tour is set to kick off on July 6 in Almería, Spain at Recinto Ferial de Almeria. Rosalia will also make stops in Barcelona, Madrid, Mexico City, São Paulo, Santiago, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Amsterdam and London, among other countries. The tour will wrap in Paris, France at Accor Arena on December 18.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale beginning Friday, April 22 at 10.00 am PT through Rosalia's official website.

Rosalia-Motomai world tour 2022 dates

July 06 – Almería, Spain – Recinto Ferial de Almeria

July 9 – Sevilla, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja

July 12 – Granada, Spain – Plaza de Toros

July 14 – Malaga, Spain – Marenostrum

July 16 – Valencia, Spain – Auditorio Marina Sur

July 19 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

July 20 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

July 23 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

July 24 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

July 27 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC

July 29 – A Coruña, Spain – The Coliseo

August 1 – Palma, Spain – Son Fusteret

August 14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional

August 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telemex

August 19 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio CitiBanamex

August 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tokio Marine Hall

August 25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arena Movistar

August 28 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

August 31 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena

September 3 – La Romana, Dominican Republic – Altos De Chavon Amphitheater

September 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Coliseo

September 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 18 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall

September 19 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall

September 23 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage

September 26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

September 28 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 2 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 4 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 7 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater

October 8 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater

October 12 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall

October 14 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy

October 22 – Miami, FL – iii Points Festival

November 25 – Porto, Portugal – Altice Forum Braga

November 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

December 1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

December 4 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom

December 7 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

December 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

December 12 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

December 15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

December 18 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

More about Rosalia

Rosalía is a Spanish singer who gained popularity with her critically acclaimed album Los Angeles, which was released in 2017. She earned universal acclaim with her 2018 album El Mal Querer, which won various accolades. The album won the Latin Grammy Award for Album of the Year, Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album, Best Engineered Album, and Best Recording Package, making Rosalia the first female recipient of the Latin Grammy Award for Album of the Year since Shakira in 2006.

It also won a Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album. The single from the album Malamente won two Latin Grammys for Best Alternative Song and for Best Urban Fusion/Performance.

Motomami, the album’s successor, was released in March 2022. The artist has also released videos for hit singles including Hentai, Chicken Teriyaki, Saoko, and Candy. She made her Saturday Night Live debut in March. The artist has also collaborated with other musicians such as Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Ozuna, Arca, and Travis Scott.

Edited by Somava Das