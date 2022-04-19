Rosalia Motomami world tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia has announced her first global outing, the Motomami World Tour, in support of her album of the same name.
The tour will stretch across 46 shows and will run across 15 countries. The tour is set to kick off on July 6 in Almería, Spain at Recinto Ferial de Almeria. Rosalia will also make stops in Barcelona, Madrid, Mexico City, São Paulo, Santiago, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Amsterdam and London, among other countries. The tour will wrap in Paris, France at Accor Arena on December 18.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale beginning Friday, April 22 at 10.00 am PT through Rosalia's official website.
Rosalia-Motomai world tour 2022 dates
- July 06 – Almería, Spain – Recinto Ferial de Almeria
- July 9 – Sevilla, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja
- July 12 – Granada, Spain – Plaza de Toros
- July 14 – Malaga, Spain – Marenostrum
- July 16 – Valencia, Spain – Auditorio Marina Sur
- July 19 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
- July 20 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
- July 23 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- July 24 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- July 27 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC
- July 29 – A Coruña, Spain – The Coliseo
- August 1 – Palma, Spain – Son Fusteret
- August 14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional
- August 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telemex
- August 19 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio CitiBanamex
- August 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tokio Marine Hall
- August 25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arena Movistar
- August 28 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena
- August 31 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena
- September 3 – La Romana, Dominican Republic – Altos De Chavon Amphitheater
- September 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Coliseo
- September 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- September 18 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall
- September 19 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall
- September 23 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage
- September 26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
- September 28 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
- October 2 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- October 4 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- October 7 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater
- October 8 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater
- October 12 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall
- October 14 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- October 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy
- October 22 – Miami, FL – iii Points Festival
- November 25 – Porto, Portugal – Altice Forum Braga
- November 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
- December 1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
- December 4 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom
- December 7 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall
- December 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
- December 12 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
- December 15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
- December 18 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
More about Rosalia
Rosalía is a Spanish singer who gained popularity with her critically acclaimed album Los Angeles, which was released in 2017. She earned universal acclaim with her 2018 album El Mal Querer, which won various accolades. The album won the Latin Grammy Award for Album of the Year, Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album, Best Engineered Album, and Best Recording Package, making Rosalia the first female recipient of the Latin Grammy Award for Album of the Year since Shakira in 2006.
It also won a Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album. The single from the album Malamente won two Latin Grammys for Best Alternative Song and for Best Urban Fusion/Performance.
Motomami, the album’s successor, was released in March 2022. The artist has also released videos for hit singles including Hentai, Chicken Teriyaki, Saoko, and Candy. She made her Saturday Night Live debut in March. The artist has also collaborated with other musicians such as Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Ozuna, Arca, and Travis Scott.