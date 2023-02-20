"You're probably with that blonde girl": Hilarious Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter memes erupt amid latest report

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes was allegedly spotted hanging out with Sabrina Carpenter, sparking hilarious memes online.

On February 19, 2023, an alleged eye-witness informed news outlet DeuxMoi that the 24-year-old star and Carpenter were "clearly on a date" at Horses on Thursday, February 16. The celebrity rumor page was also informed by the eye-witness that for their rendezvous, Carpenter was wearing a little brown mini skirt while Shawn Mendes donned a white sweater with his shaved head. They added:

"They were verrrry comfortable."

However, internet users responded hilariously to the situation. One Twitter user shared a picture of Mendes' ex-partner, Camila Cabello, and Sabrina Carpenter and captioned it with the lyrics of Olivia Rodrigo's song Drivers License.

"you’re probably with that blonde girl"

Rodrigo wrote this song as a dig for Carpenter when she was dating Joshua Bassett.

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter's alleged date sparks funny reactions from netizens

After the rumor of Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Mendes being spotted on an alleged date went viral, Twitteratis reacted to the news hilariously. Several users could not believe the rumor after it was previously reported that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were dating.

Meanwhile, others jokingly tried to be protective of Sabrina Carpenter, stating that this was not her.

j @rojasjaron shawn mendes and sabrina carpenter? bad bunny and kendall jenner? shawn mendes and sabrina carpenter? bad bunny and kendall jenner? https://t.co/WjAe4OsMUa

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting hilariously on Mendes and Carpenter's alleged date.

Shawn Mendes was linked to Joyce Miranda

This is not the first time Shawn Mendes has been seen out on a date with someone ever since he broke up with Camila Mendes.

In November 2022, the Stitches singer was linked to celebrity chiropractor Jocelyne Miranda after the duo was spotted together at a farmer's market in West Hollywood. Although neither of them commented on the nature of their relationship, they were photographed together several times, most recently at a Grammy party and a house party on February 5, 2023 (via Meaww).

Shawn Mendes was previously in a long-term relationship with singer Camila Cabello. The duo began dating in the summer of 2019 but split up in November 2021 via a joint announcement on Instagram.

As for Sabrina Carpenter, she previously sparked romance rumors with Joshua Bassett. However, neither of them acknowledged it publicly.

