How old is Jocelyne Miranda? Shawn Mendes' celebrity chiropractor goes viral as duo go shopping together

Canadian-American singer Shawn Mendes was spotted with celebrity chiropractor Jocelyne Miranda, which left his fans curious about the latter.

The 24-year-old singer was recently spotted with his 50-year-old chiropractor at a farmer's market in West Hollywood. According to a picture shared by a fan on Reddit, Mendes and Miranda were shopping around the market.

Shawn Mendes and Miranda have been spotted hanging out a couple of other times. Earlier this month, (November 2022), they were seen shopping at Los Angeles' Erewhon market. They were also seen grabbing lunch at the South Beverly Grill in West Hollywood in July 2022.

Shawn Mendes' chiropractor Jocelyne Miranda has worked with several other celebrities like Justin Beiber

Jocelyne Miranda has over 20 years of medical experience. She is a licensed doctor based in Los Angeles, California, and works in the field of Chiropractic and Rehabilitation. While she is based in California, Miranda spends quite a lot of time across the world, seemingly for work.

According to her website, she uses “bio-mechanical evaluation combined with Joint and Soft Tissue Manipulation techniques” for her treatments. She also specializes in “Spine and Extremity Adjustments.”

Jocelyne Miranda offered treatment and personal assessment to the Señorita singer during his 2018-19 tour. She also worked with him during the MTV Video Music Awards, American Music Awards, and Saturday Night Live.

Mendes isn't the only celebrity that Miranda has worked with over the span of her career. She has also worked with Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, and Justin Timberlake, among others. The chiropractor also treated Blake Griffin and was the team doctor during the Big Three Summer Basketball League.

Shawn Mendes cancelled his world tour in July to focus on his mental health

Shawn Mendes' Wonder: The World tour began on June 27, 2022, and was supposed to go on until September 2022. However, in July 2022, the singer postponed the tour for a few weeks as he needed a mental health break. Soon after, the singer took to his social media to say that he needed more time to focus on his mental health and would have to cancel the tour.

In the Instagram post, Mendes mentioned that he was "excited to get back to playing after the long break due to the pandemic." However, he said that he wasn't "at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away." The singer also said that after speaking to health professionals, he realized that he needed to take the break and some time to himself.

While fans were disappointed by the Mercy singer's decision, they were incredibly supportive of him in the comments on his post. They filled the comments section of the post wishing that he felt better soon.

Mendes was recently seen at fellow singer Doja Cat's 27th birthday party on October 21, 2022.

