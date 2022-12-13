Sabrina Carpenter Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, price, dates, venues, and more

American singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter has announced additional tour dates in support of her recently released album Emails I Can't Send. The tour will kick off in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on March 16 and will conclude on May 20 at Gulf Shores in Alabama at the Hangout Festival.

Making the announcement on her social media platform, Sabrina Carpenter, in a statement wrote:

“I can’t wait to see your faces and maybe even sing some new songs!”

Carpenter noted that fans should sign up to her mailing list to get first access to presale. Earlier this year, the singer carried out a recent US tour which concluded in October.

The singer, quoting the lyrics of her song Already Over, wrote on Instagram:

“i said i was done but i was just confused. So excited to announce the second leg of the emails i can’t send tour in North America.”

Sabrina Carpenter 2023 Tour presale and ticket details

There are a number of presales available for Sabrina Carpenter’s tour. These include artist presale, VIP Packages presale, and an official platinum presale, which will go live on December 13 at 10:00 am EST. An American Express presale and preferred access will go live on the same day at the same time.

A Spotify presale will begin on December 14 at 10:00 am EST. The onsale to the general public, VIP Packages, and official Platinum packages will begin on December 16 at 10:00 am EST.

Sabrina Carpenter's Emails I Can’t Send 2023 Tour dates

Mar. 16 – Ft Lauderdale, FL at Hard Rock Live Seminole

Mar. 20 – New Orleans, LA at Orpheum Theater

Mar. 22 – Houston, TX at Warehouse Live

Mar. 24 – Dallas, TX at The Factory in Deep Ellum

Mar. 25 – San Antonio, TX at The Espee

Mar. 26 – Austin, TX at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Mar. 28 – Tulsa, OK at Tulsa Theater

Mar. 30 – Denver, CO at The Mission Ballroom

Apr. 1 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Union

Apr. 2 – Garden City, ID at Revolution Concert House

Apr. 5 – Calgary, AB at Grey Eagle Event Centre

Apr. 6 – Edmonton, AB at Union Hall

Apr. 8 – Vancouver, BC at PNE Forum

Apr. 10 – Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom

Apr. 11 – Seattle, WA at Showbox Sodo

Apr. 15 – San Francisco, CA at The Warfield

Apr. 16 – Sacramento, CA at Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Apr. 20 – Los Angeles, CA at Greek Theater

Apr. 22 – Las Vegas, NV at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Apr. 23 – Mesa, AZ at Mesa Amphitheater

Apr. 26 – Kansas City, MO at Midland Theater

Apr. 27 – Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore

Apr. 28 – Madison, WI at The Sylvee

Apr. 30 – Chesterfield, MO at The Factory

May 1 – Indianapolis, IN at Old National Centre

May 2 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

May 5 – Toronto, ON at Queen Elizabeth Theater

May 6 – Detroit, MI at Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 7 – Cleveland, OH at Agora Ballroom

May 9 – Boston, MA at Roadrunner

May 11 – New York, NY at Terminal 5

May 13 – Philadelphia, PA at Franklin Music Hall

May 14 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

May 16 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

May 17 – Atlanta, GA at The Eastern

May 20 – Gulf Shores, AL at Hangout Festival

More about Sabrina Carpenter’s latest album

Sabrina Carpenter released her fifth studio album titled Emails I Can’t Send earlier in July this year, which included five singles including Skinny Dipping, Fast Times, Vicious, Because I Liked a Boy, and Nonsense.

In an interview, speaking about the title of the album, Carpenter stated:

“When I wrote the actual title track, I was [using] one of the emails that I had written to myself, and I just said out loud: ‘That’s the name of the album!’ Then every song kind of came from that place. Every song came from those emails or messages or whatever my way of coping was at the time."

The album debuted at number 23 on the US Billboard 200.

