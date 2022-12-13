Janet Jackson Together Again Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

American singer-songwriter Janet Jackson recently announced a tour scheduled for next year. Billed as the Together Again tour, it will kick off on April 14 in Hollywood at the Hard Rock Live Arena, and will conclude on June 21 in Seattle, Washington. Jackson will be backed by actor and rapper Ludacris throughout her 33-date run.

The newly-announced tour is named after the artist's no. 1 single from her 1997 album The Velvet Rope, and marks the 30th anniversary of her janet LP, as per the release.

In an Instagram post, Janet Jackson, who is going on tour for the first time since 2019, revealed the news, noting:

"You guys, I miss you so much, I am so excited to see you. You guys have no idea, I've missed you so much, so much, and I can't wait to be with you. I'm so excited."

The presale tickets for Janet Jackson's Together Again Tour will be available December 13 onwards

The presale for Janet Jackson’s Together Again tour will be available from December 13 at 11.00 am PT to December 15 at 10.00 pm PT through Citi Entertainment program, for Citi card members.

The general on-sale tickets for Janet Jackson’s tour will be available from December 16 at 11.00 am PT on LiveNation.com.

Janet Jackson Together Again tour dates:

Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena

Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Janet Jackson has won several awards over the course of her career, including five Grammy Awards, two Emmy Awards, and a Golden Globe Award. The singer’s last single, Made for Now, featuring Daddy Yankee, peaked at #1 on the Dance Clubs Songs chart.

Jackson was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

