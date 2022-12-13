Janet Jackson Together Again Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

American singer-songwriter Janet Jackson recently announced a tour scheduled for next year. Billed as the Together Again tour, it will kick off on April 14 in Hollywood at the Hard Rock Live Arena, and will conclude on June 21 in Seattle, Washington. Jackson will be backed by actor and rapper Ludacris throughout her 33-date run.
The newly-announced tour is named after the artist's no. 1 single from her 1997 album The Velvet Rope, and marks the 30th anniversary of her janet LP, as per the release.
In an Instagram post, Janet Jackson, who is going on tour for the first time since 2019, revealed the news, noting:
"You guys, I miss you so much, I am so excited to see you. You guys have no idea, I've missed you so much, so much, and I can't wait to be with you. I'm so excited."
The presale tickets for Janet Jackson's Together Again Tour will be available December 13 onwards
The presale for Janet Jackson’s Together Again tour will be available from December 13 at 11.00 am PT to December 15 at 10.00 pm PT through Citi Entertainment program, for Citi card members.
The general on-sale tickets for Janet Jackson’s tour will be available from December 16 at 11.00 am PT on LiveNation.com.
Janet Jackson Together Again tour dates:
- Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena
- Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
- Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena
- Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
- Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
- Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
- May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
- Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
- Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Janet Jackson has won several awards over the course of her career, including five Grammy Awards, two Emmy Awards, and a Golden Globe Award. The singer’s last single, Made for Now, featuring Daddy Yankee, peaked at #1 on the Dance Clubs Songs chart.
Jackson was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.