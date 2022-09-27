Metallica Hard Rock Hotel Special Tribute Concert: Tickets, where to buy, price and more

American heavy metal legend Metallica has announced a special tribute concert to celebrate the life and legacy of Megaforce Records founder Jon Zazula or Jonny Z and his wife Marsha Zazula who passed away in 2022 in 2021 respectively. It was the Zazula couple who launched Metallica by releasing the band’s first two albums, 1983’s Kill ‘Em All and 1984’s Ride The Lighting.

The tribute show will take place on Sunday, November 6 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Metallica will be supported by fellow veteran rock band Raven, who will also celebrate the legacy of Jonny and Marsha.

Speaking about the tribute tour, Metallica in a joint statement said:

“Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour. With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all. ... we would not be where we are today without the two of them. Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart.”

The band further added:

“We'll be cooking up a special setlist for you full of songs from our days with Jonny and Marsha at Megaforce. Our main touring partner from that time, Raven, will be joining us to add to the celebration and bring back the memories.”

Metallica Hard Rock Hotel Special Tribute Concert tickets

Tickets on sale Friday. More Info at Metallica.com

The metal band further gave details about the tickets of the show. They noted that the tickets for the 7,000-seat theater show will be available from September 30 at 10 am ET. Members of the band's fan club will get early access starting Wednesday, September 28 at 12 pm ET. Interested users can get access to the presale access code from the band's official website. Tickets for the Hard Rock Live concert are priced from over $105.

A portion from the proceeds of the show will be donated in Jonny and Marsha’s name to MusiCares. The website is a safety net that supports the health and welfare of the music community and offers preventive, emergency, and recovery programs to musicians and industry professionals. After the show, All Within My Hands will support Feeding South Florida with a donation following the show.

In a statement, the Zazula family shared a statement, noting:

“The Zazula family is beyond humbled and appreciative that Metallica is playing this show in our parents' honor. The pride our parents felt toward every member of the Metallica community, from the band members to fans, was insurmountable. We can't wait to witness this full-circle moment that will undoubtedly cause some raucous head-banging in Rock N Roll Heaven. Horns up...at Hit the Lights...Thank you.”

Metallica to perform at the Helping Hands Concert on December 16

We’ve got a special celebration planned to recognize the achievements of Please join us in Los Angeles at the @MSTheater on December 16, 2022 for our third Helping Hands Concert & Auction benefiting @AWMHFoundation We’ve got a special celebration planned to recognize the achievements of #AWMH , & some amazing items & experiences to auction. (1/3) Please join us in Los Angeles at the @MSTheater on December 16, 2022 for our third Helping Hands Concert & Auction benefiting @AWMHFoundation. We’ve got a special celebration planned to recognize the achievements of #AWMH, & some amazing items & experiences to auction. (1/3) https://t.co/qWpsKQ6MKJ

Earlier this month, the heavy metal band announced the third iteration of the non-profit Helping Hands Concert and Auction. The event will take place on December 16 in Southern California at LA’s Microsoft Theater. Tickets for the Helping Hands concert are available via the band’s AXS website.

The band’s last Helping Hands Concert and Auction took place in November 2020 with a live stream that raised over $1.8 million. The proceeds from the concert went to partners including Feeding America, the American Association of Community Colleges and a number of COVID-19 and disaster-relief funds.

