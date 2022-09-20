Metallica Helping Hands benefit concert 2022: Tickets, price, where to buy and more

American heavy metal band Metallica has announced the third iteration of the non-profit Helping Hands Concert and Auction. The event will take place on December 16 in Southern California. It will be held at LA’s Microsoft Theater and will feature special guests yet to be revealed.

Tickets for the special event will go on sale for the general public from September 23 at 10:00 am PT. Individuals will get a two-ticket limit per person with 100 per cent of the proceeds that will go directly to Metallica’s non-profit organization. The organization aims to support sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.

In a post on social media, the band noted:

"It has been a few years since we connected in person for this unique event, so we want to get on your calendar now! We're excited to share all the amazing things the Foundation has accomplished and we are inspired to look toward the future. Of course, we'll cap it all off with a full night of live music!"

They further added:

"We hope you will join us for the celebration; keep watching this site and our socials for more details coming soon."

Metallica Helping Hands benefit concert pre-sale and price

Metallica @Metallica



We’ve got a special celebration planned to recognize the achievements of Please join us in Los Angeles at the @MSTheater on December 16, 2022 for our third Helping Hands Concert & Auction benefiting @AWMHFoundation We’ve got a special celebration planned to recognize the achievements of #AWMH , & some amazing items & experiences to auction. (1/3) Please join us in Los Angeles at the @MSTheater on December 16, 2022 for our third Helping Hands Concert & Auction benefiting @AWMHFoundation. We’ve got a special celebration planned to recognize the achievements of #AWMH, & some amazing items & experiences to auction. (1/3) https://t.co/qWpsKQ6MKJ

Tickets for the Metallica Helping Hands concert are available via the band’s AXS website. A legacy pre-sale will begin on September 21, 2022, at 10:00 am PDT and will run through September 22, 2022, at 10:00 pm PDT.

Also available on the website is a fifth member pre-sale which will begin on September 21, 2022, at noon PDT and an offer which will end on September 22, 2022, at 10:00 pm PDT.

Metallica’s last Helping Hands Concert and Auction took place in November 2020 with a live stream that raised over $1.8 million for work with partners including Feeding America, the American Association of Community Colleges and a number of COVID-19 and disaster-relief funds.

The band's customer service page notes that customers will have four options to choose from. The Standard Tickets start from $15, an audio ticket bundle is priced at $25, an audio and T-shirt ticket bundle is priced at $55 with shipping charges, and finally, a VIP virtual fan ticket bundle is priced at $95 and shipping.

Metallica to perform at the Global Citizen Festival this year

Global Citizen ⭕ @GlblCtzn ) 🗓 Mark your calendars because #GlobalCitizenFestival is BACK! We are once again gathering artists, leaders, changemakers, and Global Citizens from all around the world starting now to take action and lead change. (Thread 🗓 Mark your calendars because #GlobalCitizenFestival is BACK! We are once again gathering artists, leaders, changemakers, and Global Citizens from all around the world starting now to take action and lead change. (Thread 👇) https://t.co/je9RGP3wUl

Last month, Global Citizen announced the 10th anniversary of its Global Citizen Festival. The festival, which is slated to be held on September 24, will take place in two international cities. The first location of the festival is New York City on the Central Park stage, and the second one will take place in Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.

Metallica will perform on The New York stage alongside Charlie Puth and The Weeknd. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to host the New York iteration of the festival. The Ghana Stage will feature Usher, SZA and Stormzy, among others.

