Global Citizen festival 2022: Date, tickets, lineup and more

Global Citizen has announced the 10th anniversary of its Global Citizen Festival. The festival, slated to be held on September 24, will take place in two international cities. The first one will take place in New York City at the Central Park stage, and the second one will take place in Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.

The New York stage will feature Metallica and Charlie Puth among other big names. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will host the New York iteration of the festival. The Ghana stage will feature Usher, SZA and Stormzy, among others.

Tickets to the festival are free and can be earned by downloading the Global Citizen app. Alternatively, fans can download www.globalcitizen.org to take action on the campaign's issues.

What we know about the 2022 festival lineup

As has been mentioned, the festival will take place on September 24. While more artists are likely to join the festival, let us take a look at the lineup announced for now.

For the Central Park, New York stage, Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, and Rosalía are expected to perform.

At Black Star Square, Accra, Ghana, Usher, Sza, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy And Tems will be seen rocking the show.

More about the Global Citizen Festival

The festival will be broadcast and streamed on ABC, ABC News Live, FX, Hulu, iHeartRadio, TimesLIVE, Twitter and YouTube. ABC News Live's broadcast will air the festival on Saturday, September 24, and a primetime special, Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW, will air on ABC on Sunday, September 25 at 7:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm CT.

Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO, Global Citizen, in a statement said:

"Decades of systemic and political failures have led humanity into the midst of converging and rapidly deteriorating crises – climate, hunger, health, war and conflict. The most marginalized populations are paying the price of the stagnant inaction of our leaders, and now millions of lives, and the future of our planet, are at stake.”

He further added:

“We refuse to just stand by and watch! We refuse to accept the starvation of multitudes when solutions are readily at hand. We demand a secure future for girls everywhere. We demand governments keep their promises on climate funding. We demand relief from debts unjustly crushing economies. And we demand action NOW, while there's still time to change our collective trajectory."

Global Citizen noted that it is calling for world leaders, major corporations and philanthropic foundations to take to the festival stages and announce new commitments to End Extreme Poverty.

More about the headliners

Metallica is an American heavy metal band, which was formed in 1981. The band was formed by vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich. The band recently performed as headliners for day one of the Chicago festival on July 28. The band performed their hits including Enter Sandman, Nothing Else Matters, a cover of AC/DC’s It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll) and Master Of Puppets, which was originally released in 1986. They were also featured in the popular Netflix show, Stranger Things.

Also among the headliners is Charlie Puth, who is an American singer and songwriter. Puth recently announced his new album titled Charlie, which is set to be released on October 7. The album will feature 12 tracks, including Light Switch and That’s Hilarious which are already available to stream and download. Charlie Puth recently collaborated with BTS' Jungkook for their hit single Left & Right, which was released on June 24, 2022.

