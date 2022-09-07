Who is 600 Breezy? Rapper reveals his girlfriend Raven Jackson died by suicide 

600 Breezy is mourning the sudden death of his girlfriend, Raven Jackson. Breezy is a Chicago rapper best known for his tracks like Don't Get Smoked and 11 Gunz.

On September 6, 2022, 600 Breezy revealed on social media that his girlfriend died by suicide. He added that his partner was suffering from mental heath issues “for years” before her passing.

The rapper took to his Instagram account and uploaded a series of images of himself with Jackson. In his first post, he addressed his girlfriend and wrote:

"Baby why would you do this to me, why would you do this to us... I was coming back home I promised you I would . You just gone leave me forever? You kno [sic] how many people love you raven ? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome."

Judging from the caption, it seems like the rapper had stepped out of their residence when the incident occurred.

In the following post, the 31-year-old uploaded a carousel of pictures and videos. In the caption, he called their relationship “the best 2 years” of his life.

In his most recent Instagram post, 600 Breezy uploaded a screenshot of a text message that seemed like the last conversation initiated by Jackson where she revealed that she was “just tired” and was “dealing with these thoughts” even before she met him.

Disclaimer: The following content can be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

In the post’s caption, 600 Breezy said that he did his best to extend support to his girlfriend. He added that he “worshipped the ground she walked on,” before saying that he hated himself and will always feel like it was his fault. The rapper went on to remind his followers to check on the “signs of depression or mental health.”

Everything we know about Chicago rapper 600 Breezy

The Stop Playin singer was born on April 16, 1991 in Chicago, Illinois. The rapper, whose real name is Antonio Valentino King, mostly sings songs about gang relations.

Sources claim that he is a member of the Black Disciples gang.

In 2016, Breezy released his mixtape titled Breezo George Gervin: Iceman Edition. It went on to become a fan-favourite. The album was inspired by NBA Hall of Fame player George Gervin. Prior to the release of this album, he had released a mixtape titled Sixo Breezo in 2015.

A few of his most popular tracks include Don’t Get Smoked, 24 Bars, Lou Rawls, and 11 Gunz. He has accumulated over 65,069 monthly listeners on Spotify.

According to Legit, he is estimated to be worth approximately $700,000.

Prior to becoming an acclaimed artist, 600 Breezy was arrested for selling illegal substances on quite a few occasions. He served time behind bars for the same.

Along with being known for his artistry, he gained traction for being in a relationship with fellow rapper Queen Key. However, the two ended up calling it quits following their involvement in various scandals.

The two also became the subject of controversy after Queen Key announced that she was pregnant with triplets in 2019. In March 2020, she gave birth to Krown, Kash and Kreative. Breezy has vehemently denied being the father of the children despite Key insisting that he is.

Following his split with Queen Key, Breezy began dating Raven Jackson in 2020. Jackson was a fitness model, entrepreneur and motivational speaker. She was also a frequent at various Tennessee film festivals, where she debuted some of her short films.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal