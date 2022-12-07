Hangout Fest 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy and more

Hangout Fest, which is scheduled for May 2023, recently announced its lineup and revealed other details. The music festival will take place on the beaches of Gulf Shores in Alabama from May 19-21. The major artists announced for the festival include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, and Lil Nas X, among others.

American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers were going to headline the 2020 and 2021 iteration of the fest alongside Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and Kane Brown. However, they were canclled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The band, which has released two new albums this year, is all set to headline the festival now.

Fans can register for the first access to tickets from the Hangout Fest's official website before the presale for the festival goes live on December 9 at 10:00 am CT.

Hangout Fest 2023 lineup and ticket details explored

Red Hot Chili Peppers

SZA

Calvin Harris

Paramore

Lil Nas X

Fluem

Skrillex

Kid LAROI

AJR

COIN

GloRilla

Kevin Gates

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Russ

Thundercat

Tove Lo

Yung Gravy

Flipturn

the Maine

Mayday Parade

Mike

Mariah The Scientist

Noah Kahan

Wenzday

Stephen Sanchez

Moore Kismet

Night Tales

Hangout Fest 2023 tickets

Tickets for the Hangout Fest will be available via the festival’s official website. These include 3-day General Admission priced at $319, 4-Pack General Admission priced at $299, 3-day General Admission Plus priced at $499, 3-day VIP passes priced at $1199, and 3-day Super VIP priced at $1999 for the first-tier passes.

The festival’s website notes that all tickets can be used for re-entry at the venue for the whole weekend. However, no single-day tickets for the festival are available and the prices for the tickets are subject to change.

Once the Tier-1 tickets are sold, fans will be escalated to Tier-2 and Tier-3 tickets, which will be more expensive than the preceding tiers. Also available via the website are shuttle passes and lockers with charging. There are also accommodation options, including the Big Kahuna and Cabanas.

More about some of the headliners

Among the headliners in 2023's iteration of the festival are Red Hot Chili Peppers, who released two new albums this year. The first critically acclaimed album, titled Unlimited Love, was released in April, followed by a second album, titled Return of the Dream Canteen, released earlier in October.

The albums marked the return of guitarist John Frusciante, who rejoined the band after a decade in 2019. Earlier this year, Red Hot Chili Peppers also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The group has won various accolades, including six Grammy awards, throughout the course of its career. The original lineup of the band includes vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante.

Another headliner will be popular EDM artist Calvin Harris, who released his sixth album titled Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 earlier this year. The album was released five years after its 2017 predecessor Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. It features collaborations from artists including Dua Lipa, Young Thug, Charlie Puth, Swan Lee, Pusha T, and Justin Timberlake, among other artists.

