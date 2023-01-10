"The Queen is taking over 2023": Olivia Rodrigo teases new music, sends fans into a frenzy

Grammy-award winning artist Olivia Rodrigo has teased new music, much to the excitement of her fans.

Olivia Rodrigo took to her Instagram stories to post a video clip that featured Dan Nigro, who produced her debut album Sour. In the video, the singer is seen headbanging to an unreleased piano track.

NEW MUSIC SOON EVERYONE UP NEW MUSIC SOON EVERYONE UP

The video was captioned:

“Working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u! thank u for everything.”

Olivia Rodrigo made the announcement on the second anniversary of her breakthrough single, Driver’s License, which was released on January 8, 2021.

Fans excited for Olivia Rodrigo's new album

Olivia Rodrigo fans excited over her release of new music, took to Twitter to express their excitement. Some even speculated that the music in the video she posted could be a song from her new album.

what were you doing when olivia rodrigo dropped this or2 teaser???

GUYWUBSDBSJSJ THIS IS NOT A DRILL SHE IS ALOVE AND WELL AND POSTIGNSJAJ

What we know about Olivia Rodrigo's sophmore album

Rodrigo had previously hinted at releasing a new album.

In November 2022, the artist released a video message via Spotify Wrapped, where she said that she wanted to thank her fans for listening to her music. She noted that she was incredibly grateful to her fans and was excited for the new year and all the the music that 2023 will bring.

if i say that olivia rodrigo's vocals in this snl drivers license performance are top tier >>>



if i say that olivia rodrigo's vocals in this snl drivers license performance are top tier >>>https://t.co/gS5VXMVyfF

Earlier in February 2022, Rodrigo revealed that she had already decided on a name for her second album.

Billboard had quoted the artist as saying:

“I have a title for my next album and a few songs. It’s really exciting to think about the next world that’s coming up for me. I just love writing songs. I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself…just sort of explore and have fun right now.”

She also told the publication that she loved working with her producer Dan, and that they have a "good groove" together, adding that she trusted him and that she really enjoyed the music they made. At the time, she had also noted:

“It’s definitely a different experience writing a second album after having a debut that was so well received."

In an interview with Elle, the singer had also noted that she was excited to make her next record and “explore more colors and textures and feelings and grow as a human being even more.”

Last year in April, the songstress bagged three Grammy awards during the premiere of 64th Annual Grammy Awards. She won awards in categories including Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance for Drivers License and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour.

Driver’s License was released on January 8, 2021, and rose to immense popularity within a week of its release. It also broke Spotify’s record twice for most daily streams ever for a non-holiday song that year. Additionally, the track peaked at number one on Billboard Hot 100.

The album also featured singles like Deja Vu and Good 4 U.

The artist also received her first MTV Movie and TV award for Best Music Documentary for Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour film).

The documentary features Rodrigo going on a road trip with her touring band between Salt Lake City and Los Angeles as she records her debut album, Sour.

In recent times, Olivia Rodrigo has collaborated with various artists during live concerts, including Lily Allen at the Glastonbury festival, You Oughta Know with Alanis Morissette, and Complicated with Avril Lavigne.

