Shakira and Rauw Alejandro video goes viral in wake of latter's breakup with Rosalía

Shakira and Rauw Alejandro have become the talk of the town ever since they were spotted in Puerto Rico. This follows hot on the heels of Rauw Alejandro's break-up with his fiancé Rosalía this month, as announced by PEOPLE. Ever since the Colombian singer and Rauw's pictures were posted, netizens have not stopped speculating about the reason for such a meeting.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their break up in June 2022. Since then, the Waka Waka singer has been linked with many celebrities like Tom Cruise and Lewis Hamilton.

Last year, she and Alejandro released a song together, called Te Felicito.

Shakira and Rauw Alejandro's in Puerto Rico

Pictures from Puerto Rico. (Images via Twitter/@alanismarieg_)

On July 23, 2023, user Alanis González posted pictures of their vacation with some pictures of Shakira in the background. According to Diario Libre, a Spanish news outlet, the Beautiful Liar singer was in Puerto Rico to participate in Premios Juventud 2023.

In the pictures, she was present with her two children Milan and Sasha, along with other members of her team. Another celebrity also accompanying the pop star was Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, who was also seen bathing with her in the river in another video.

This video was posted by @RauwDailyEsp and credited to Alanis Gonzalez. It was captioned:

"Rauw Alejandro with Shakira and his family days ago in Puerto Rico."

Alanis also spoke to the Colombian singer and Alejandro personally, asking them to click pictures with the user right before they were leaving and Rauw agreed to it. The singer was also seen talking to her mother Nadia and having a good time.

Fans respond to the video and the images

Despite Alanis clearly stating that the Colombian singer was with her family, netizens are still confused about Alejandro's presence, and took to social media to react to the same.

Already preparing what to tweeet 🤪

In preparation to what the press will write in 5.4.3.2… Rauw, accompanied Shakira and kids at a river in Puerto Rico.Me:Already preparing what to tweeet 🤪In preparation to what the press will write in 5.4.3.2… pic.twitter.com/wJySr82CwG

Hector 🇸🇻 @Papi_szn Ironically the news about Rauw and Rosalia come out when there’s a leak video of him being in PR with shakira 🤔

☀️🌊❤️⁷ @bambamstrash Those videos of rauw and Shakira surface and the entire Latino community all agreed that they are just friends and that rauw wouldn’t cheat on Rosalia like that and now we got news of them breaking up a day after those videos were posted…

lin⁷ 🫧 @hooniebub I just woke from a nap Which was a nightmare because I dreamed that Rosalia and rauw broke up and he was unfaithful to her with Shakira

💌 @Iunazion u guys rauw and shakira spotted hanging out with HER KIDS

A look at Rauw Alejandro and Shakira's former relationships

Rosalia and Rauw

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro had been together for three years before the news of their break up came out in July, 2023. (Images via Getty Images)

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro had been together for 3 years before PEOPLE reported their breakup in an exclusive, posted on July 25, 2023. The couple first met at the 2019 Latin Grammys, according to Rauw's interview with GQ.

The pair first got linked in August 2021 and confirmed that they were dating a month later. Earlier this year, Rosalía got "RR" (their initials) inked on her foot. Later, it was also revealed that Alejandro has "Rosalía" tattooed right above his navel. They announced their engagement in March 2023.

Referring to their recent split, a source told PEOPLE:

"Despite the love and respect the singers have for one another, they have both agreed to end their engagement."

Shakira and Gerard Piqué

The Colombian singer and Gerard Piqué had been together for 11 years and have two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. The two announced their separation in June 2022. Later, during an interview with Elle, Shakira revealed that details about their split were "too private to share."

Since the separation, a long list of celebrities have been romantically tied with the Hips Don't Lie singer. They include actor Tom Cruise, Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, and NBA player Jimmy Butler.

At the time of writing, none of the parties involved had issued any statements regarding the matter.