“Not all dreams in life are fulfilled”- Shakira on her failed relationship with Gerard Piqué

Colombian singer and performer Shakira met her ex Piqué in 2010 on the set of Waka Waka and the rest is history. The duo's decade-long relationship was placed under a lot of media scrutiny over the years as both of them are extremely successful personalities in their respective domains of expertise. The two were happily together and share two sons, nine-year-old Milan, and seven-year-old Sasha.

In June 2022, the ex-couple shocked the world by announcing their separation after being together for 11 years. In a recent interview with Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo, the singer shared details about her life as a single mother, about women bringing down other women, and about living a life independent of any man.

In a heartbreaking confession, Shakira opened up about how she felt when her family fell apart:

"Not all dreams in life are fulfilled, but life finds a way to make it up to you somehow and I think with me it has more than made up for it with these two wonderful children who fill me with love every day..."

"Not all dreams in life are fulfilled": Shakira on split from Piqué (Image via Getty)

Continuing on the topic, Shakira spoke about how separation from Piqué due to him cheating on her has led to a broken family, something that has left her heart broken. She also referred to the fact that she had always dreamt of having a complete family where parents and children will live in the same house and share a healthy relationship - a dream broken by Piqué's betrayal.

The Waka Waka singer continued:

"I too had that dream of having a family, where the children would have a father and a mother under the same roof."

The ex-couple presently share joint custody of their sons Milan and Sasha.

Shakira on women's empowerment

Piqué had reportedly been cheating on partner Shakira with 24-year-old Clara Chia Marti, whom he met while she was working as a public-relations student at his sports and entertainment production company, Kosmos.

In the interview, the Hips Don't Lie singer opened up about her opinions on the false narrative that a woman needs a man to be complete. This came from commenting on her new role as a single mother to two children.

The singer said:

"...I have also found that that fable where a woman needs a man is false."

The Loca hit-maker also slyly alluded to Piqué's girlfriend Clara Chai Marti, quoting former United States Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. Shakira basically stated that women who bring down other women are the worst, taking a dig at Clara for aiding Piqué's infidelity.

"There is a place reserved in hell for those women who do not support others."

Shakira on picking up the pieces post-separation and her savage comeback to Piqué's cheating scandal

In the interview, the mother of Milan and Sasha said that a lot of strength is necessary in order to carry on with life after any major heartbreak. Instead of perpetually grieving and mourning a loss, there is peace in accepting the harsh reality and finally moving forward in life. There is no other way than to pick up the "little pieces" and being anew.

Shakira said:

"But that strength to be true has to be the result of living a mourning of accepting it, of tolerating frustration, of accepting that there are things that one does not want, that there are dreams that are broken, that you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and rebuild yourself again."

The singer also took a moment to mention the deep impact that music can have on people, and how she uses that to make women feel empowered, by lending them a voice.

"Through my songs I have always felt the duty to use my voice and lend it to those who cannot speak," she said.

The belly dancer definitely spoke for herself in her Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, which is a diss track attacking Piqué for his infidelity, and where the singer makes her feelings clear about her ex.

Shakira has made it abundantly clear that she is over her ex, and that she has fully embraced her new life as an independent woman who doesn't need a man to feel complete.