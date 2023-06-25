Gerard Pique’s girlfriend Clara Chia shines in outfit designed by Victoria Beckham during ex-Barcelona star’s brother’s wedding

Gerard Pique attended his brother's wedding along with his girlfriend Clara Chia Martin. The latter stunned in a v-neck dress.

The eye-catching color of her outfit stunned fans. As per Semana, the dress was designed by former Spice Girl member Victoria Beckham, who is the wife of English football legend David Beckham.

The golden color of the dress was eye-catching. It was also a perfect fit considering the neckline. The dress is reportedly valued at $1000.

Gerard Pique, meanwhile, was spotted wearing a suit. His former partner, Shakira, didn't attend the ceremony. While the pop star lives in Miami with Milan and Sasha, she visited Barcelona a few days ago.

Shakira recently spoke about her relationship with Gerard Pique

Shakira with Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique and Shakira were in a relationship of over a decade. They started dating back in 2010 after coming across each other while shooting the Waka Waka song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Pique was a part of the Spain team that won the World Cup in South Africa and used to play for Barcelona at the club level. Hence, the central defender was at the peak of his career at the time. That planted doubts in Shakira's mind about whether she can have a sustainable relationship.

Speaking about Pique, the Colombian said (via AS Tikitakas):

"In 2011, when I started dating him, we hardly saw each other. He is 23 years old, 10 years younger than me. Soccer player, handsome, with Playboy fame... He was crazy at that time. Right now, he is a great guy, but then, he was crazy and he had no guarantee that things would go ahead or that we would start a family.

"I never imagined that he was going to live in this country because of that boy with the beard who was incredible, but well, no more."

The pair broke up last year after having a relationship for over a decade. They have two children together. Milan, the elder one, is 10 years old. Sasha is only eight at the moment.

