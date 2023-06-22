Shakira seemingly throws shade at Barcelona legend Gerard Pique as preview of new song releases

Shakira seemingly threw shades at her former partner Gerard Pique as the Barcelona legend prepares for engagement with his current partner Clara Chia Martin.

The Colombian pop star, meanwhile, will release a new track on June 29, five days after Pique's reported engagement. Shakira posted a video on her Instagram teasing the new song. It said (via The News PK):

“You are always busy with so much business. It would be nice, my love, a little leisure. Relax here on the sofa, and give me your attention. The phone rings; use your hand with me. I know you're hot, but I'm much hotter.”

This is not the first time the pop star took aim at Gerard Pique. She dissed the former Barcelona defender in a diss track with Bizzrap, too.

Shakira recently said she had doubts about Barcelona legend Gerard Pique at start of their relationship

Shakira got into a relationship with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique in 2010. They first met while shooting the famous Waka Waka song ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Pique won the tournament with Spain.

They got into a relationship soon after. The pop star, though, had doubts about having a long-term relationship with Pique, as the player was young and famous. She said in an interview (via AS Tikitakas):

"In 2011, when I started dating him, we hardly saw each other. He is 23 years old, 10 years younger than me. Football player, handsome, with Playboy fame. ... He was crazy at that time.

"Right now, he is a great guy, but then, he was crazy and, he had no guarantee that things would go ahead or that we would start a family. I never imagined that he was going to live in this country because of that boy with the beard who was incredible, but well, no more."

The pair eventually had a relationship for over a decade. They have two children together. Their elder son, Milan, is now ten, while the younger one, Sasha, is eight.

Poll : 0 votes