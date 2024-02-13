5 Celebrity appearances at Super Bowl 2024: Best makeup and hair looks

Be it this year’s Taylor Swift effect or the elite talent flocking to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, Super Bowl 2024 is all about celebrity appearances and their signature styles. Well-known for attracting A-list talent from the tinsel town and assorted arenas, the Super Bowl has always blurred the lines between star athletes and celebrity appearances.

Whether it is their tiny braids, straightforward ponytails, donning stylish cowboy hats, or sleek-styled loose jerseys, the celebrity appearance at Super Bowl 2024 is a decidedly sleek affair.

Top 5 celebrity appearances and hair and makeup looks at Super Bowl 2024

With balanced attention paid to the aesthetics of both attendees and the participating players, Super Bowl 2024 celebrity appearances were better than ever before.

Flocking to Las Vegas to cheer the Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, the stadium could witness the who’s who. This annual game was the hot spot for celebrity sightings; besides music superstar Taylor Swift, the other A-listers assembling in the stands at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas included Lady Gaga, Ciara, the Kardashians, and many more.

Ahead, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the five celebrity appearances at Super Bowl 2024, highlighting their makeup and hair looks:

Taylor Swift

Ice Spice

Lady Gaga

Ciara

Kim Kardashian

1) Taylor Swift

Swift’s omnipresent red lipstick catered to the oomph factor at the Super Bowl 2024 Chiefs game. Taylor Swift flew from Japan on Saturday after her The Eras Tour to cheer at the Allegiant Stadium before the match.

With her glossy hair and chain-like braid, Swift looked dazzling in her plain makeup, fringed ponytail, and all-black attire. She also brought along her family and friends to cheer the Chiefs.

2) Ice Spice

Ice Spice has kept no stone unturned, thanks to her signature beauty motifs, as witnessed during the Super Bowl 2024. From her trademark hairstyle of fiery curls to the square-shaped nails, the happening American rapper kept her style statement simple in an all-black ensemble.

Sporting an athleisure look, she was seen shining ever brighter, standing at the spectators' galley, cheering the players.

3) Lady Gaga

At the Super Bowl 2024, the American singer-songwriter and actress added a hint of glam to her sports gear by showcasing a stunning bedazzled makeup look. The focal point of her makeup, the attractively crafted, painted-on, jeweled eye mask, added a sparkly hint to her overall outfit.

Performing before the half-time show, Lady Gaga was seen cheering the gamers from the stand. But her eye-catching makeup choice with pink-hued glossy lips turned heads, showcasing her fashion-forward approach to her style statement.

4) Ciara

Bedazzling in a sultry updo hairstyle featuring plenty of face-framing strands, Ciara, the NFL's First Lady, eternalized her distinct trademark of glamour before the Super Bowl's Big Game.

Ciara was seen watching the big match with her husband, Russell Wilson, looking fabulous in her face-framing bronze highlights; the icier blonde pieces cater to a flawless blend of spellbinding updos with low-key touch-ups.

5) Kim Kardashian

Hugging Super Bowl's Big Game, Kim Kardashian flaunted her rich mahogany flowing tresses under a timeless cowboy hat. Her attention-grabbing outfit for the special event created an alluring look, thanks to her understated and matte makeup.

The Kardashian girl made a subtle cameo in her striking, low-backed, strapless black-hued top and eye-catching headpiece to command the spotlight and make a lasting impression.

These five celebrity appearances, with their diverse range of fashion choices, contributed to the vibrancy of the Super Bowl 2024, making it a memorable and visually stimulating experience for all in attendance.

These are the looks we thought intrigued the crowd and electrified the ambiance at the Las Vegas stadium. Which celebrity appearances do you think should've made the list? Add your thoughts in the comments.