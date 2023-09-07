Autumn is around the corner, and Kim Kardashian seems to be preparing for the season already as she was recently seen flaunting her lustrous tresses in a new avatar - the Piecey Pastry Updo, as it was called by fashion and entertainment magazine, Cosmopolitan.

Clad in a sweater dress with, the reality TV star attended the This Is About Humanity anniversary soiree in Lon Angeles, California, on September 2, turning heads with the new hairstyle.

This gorgeous, tousled, tumbling masterpiece of a hairdo comes with a pulled back bun. Well parted in the center, with the glossy locks and longish bangs subtly framing her facial features, the 'Piecey Pastry Updo' looks sleeker than her blunt micro-fringe.

Kim Kardashian's recent 'Piecey Pastry Updo' is credited to Andrew Fitzsimons

The 'Piecey Pastry Updo' resembles layers of a crispy pastry, which explains its bakery-themed name. Once done with deft hands, this elaborate hairdo produces a spectacular visual effect, providing the locks with a voluminous and textured look.

As per Cosmopolitan, the stylist behind the effortlessly chic look is Andrew Fitzsimons, reportedly a Kardashian favorite when it comes to hairstyling.

Kim looks dapper in her new hairstyle. (Image via Sportskeeda) im Kardashian and her sultry autumn hairstyle inspo. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Styled for both informal and decorous events, the 'Piecey Pastry Updo' is a go-to choice for those skimming to create a piece of bold fashion news. Whether coupled with a lavish evening dress or a stylish coord-set, this much-talked-about hairstyle exudes elegance and sophistication with just a dash of 'effortlessly casual' thanks to the loose locks.

While the hairstyle might seem and sound a bit complicated, acquiring this look is a no-frills affair.

How to achieve the 'Piecey Pastry Updo'?

The hair is fashioned into a dapper and shiny raised ponytail, which is then styled into a bun, delivering a solid footing for the remnant of the updo. The remaining hair is then sectioned off and arranged to resemble crispy pastry layers, with two strands of locks left behind to frame the face.

The look is finished off with strategically positioned hair accompaniments, like jeweled hairpins or a soothing headband, to add the extra oomph factor.

Here's how this hairstyle can be achieved:

Wash hair clean with a good shampoo and conditioner.

Prep the hair using a hair texturizing spray, which adds volume and consistency.

Collect the voluminous tresses into a raised ponytail and fasten it with an adjustable band.

Curl the ponytail into a loose bun, positioning it at the crown of the head. Several hair adornments, like sleek-looking bobby pins, secure the bun to create a structured and glossy outlook.

Eventually, pull occasional strands of hair from the bun to form the preferred 'piecey' effect.

Complete the hairstyle with spritzing hairspray for a long-lasting hold.

The 'Piecey Pastry Updo' is a twist on the traditional voluminous updo and has quickly earned favor among fashionistas, who can achieve this hairstyle by adding layered details to a regular hair updo.