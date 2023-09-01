5 best wedding hairstyles for long hair explored

Searching for wedding hairstyles for long hair had never been easier with the trending chic and poised hairdos. For ages, brides with long tresses have styled their hair in various ways, which looked stunning yet chic for their D-day. Many cherry-pick their wedding hairstyles by keeping it simple and let-down, while a few like braided patterns with adornments.

For instance, most prefer keeping the locks wavy and loose for a beachside wedding, which keeps their hair billowing in the air. Their wedding hairstyles' mantra sticks to 'less is more.' In contrast, many decide on 'more-is-more' hairdos adorning the same with theme-inspired hair extensions.

And then, many prefer the best of both worlds by opting for simple yet stunning half-up wedding hairstyles, along with twirly side-bangs and well-trimmed fringes.

Since the wedding hairstyles are prioritized as much as a bride's wedding dress, shoes, and the glamorous makeover, selecting the perfect hairdo to match the overall get-up is essential. On that note, here are 5 of the best wedding hairstyles for long hair that are worth styling.

Sleek hair updos and 4 other wedding hairstyles perfect for long hair

1) Classic hair down

This timeless and elegant-looking wedding hairstyle allows the hair to flow freely, adorning the back while creating a romantic and charming vibe. It is an easily adaptable hairdo that can be customized to suit varied wedding themes and personal choices.

This hairstyle technique typically voluminizes the locks, enhancing a bride's natural beauty by producing a delicate, feminine countenance.

2) Sleek hair updos

With this refined look, sleek hair updos can glamorize any bridal outfit. This hairdo involves neatly piling the braids at the neck's crown or nape, which is then twisted or braided into an elaborate updo.

For this wedding hairstyle, starting with smooth and straight hair is required. A little spritzing of hairspray or gel helps hold the updo throughout the day, guaranteeing the bride looks captivating from the wedding ritual to the evening bash.

3) Sauve ponytails

Apart from exuding simplicity, this wedding hairstyle has an urbane charm. The ponytails, which are neatly done at the nape of the neck, are fastened with attractive-looking elastic hairbands.

The front hair is then styled with a hair spray or gel to make it stay for hours in one place. Later, to highlight the crown, this wedding hairstyle can be customized with gorgeous-looking hair accessories, like pins, pearls, fresh flowers, ribbons, and the wedding veil.

4) Twisted hair half-up, half-down

Yet another stunning choice for long hair commemorating one's wedding day, this hairstyle plugs the magnificence of both hair updos and open spirals.

The hair's top section is curled and fastened at the back with hair pins tightly, which ensure its durability. The rest of the hair flows down the back of the bride in loose waves, creating a flawlessly trendy look for the bride-to-be.

5) Braided bun with framing

This wedding hairstyle is achieved with a braided crown delicately woven into a bun shape at the nape of the neck or in an elevated manner. The framing effect comes from loosening a few face-framing hair strands to make it look more stylishly romantic.

This genteel hairstyling combines the classic bun hairstyle with intricate braiding. Then, the same is accessorized with intricate details and various other hair accessories to create a halo effect.

Final thoughts

With the trending wedding hairstyles making rounds in the social media handles and the glossies, most world-be-brides can cherry-pick their favored ones with ease. From bohemian locks to classic retro hairdos, it caters to a polished look for the individual.

Similarly, the 5 wedding hairstyles discussed in brief are worth styling, backed with attractive hair adornments, to make the bride and her ensemble the cynosure.