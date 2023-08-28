What are “Micro Bangs”? How to achieve the trending hairstyle

Micro bangs, also understood as 'baby bangs', have made a splashy impression on runways and are welcomed by celebs with amazing spirits. Reaching just an inch or two down the forehead, these super-short bangs are undeniably bold and are quickly becoming sought-after for those who crave an eccentric lifestyle. Though this trending hairstyle is not for everyone, a well-styled one looks stunning.

The iconic model-singer Karen Elson recently posted a picture modeling her x russet bobs with micro bangs on her Instagram. Being glorious on the Gucci runway in Seoul, Karen's post read:

“To get bangs or not to get bangs, that is the question?”

Micro bangs can be a statement-making extra to their countenance for those willing to dive. Snipping the tresses or simply hair dusting is not complicated. And there is a fistful of major points to think of before committing over its itty-bitty length.

The eternal appeal of Micro Bangs and further details are explored.

Getting the bangs snipped to a micro length instantly takes one's hairdo to the next level, adding to an effortless and cool-looking overall aesthetic.

Before one goes under the sharp fangs of the scissors, check out to determine if these baby bangs are right for you.

Are micro bangs perfect for all faces

Micro bangs depend on one's features and preferences, so this trending hairstyle is a great option for those with a high forehead. These baby bangs assist in shortening the face and are definitely attention-grabbing.

Further, this add-on to a young-looking and cheerful touch to any face. However, it's important to consider other facial features and overall face shape before opting for these short bangs.

For instance, round or square face-shaped beauty buffs look beautiful with extended bangs or side-swept ones. Ultimately, one should consult a skilled hairstylist to assess their unique face shape and features.

6 styling tips to achieve this trending hairstyle

Though micro bangs might look easy, styling the same takes a decent amount of effort. So, once a beauty aficionado decides to glorify her crown with short bangs, there are certain styling tips worth following:

1) Using a boar bristle brush: It helps smoothen the locks, making its styling super-easy. Brushing these bangs is apt for making them look smooth and letting them stay put in one place.

2) Keep a dry shampoo handy: Covering a small area of hair, Micro Bangs tend to get oily faster than the rest of the hair strands. A dry shampoo is handy since these short bangs lie on the forehead. These dry shampoos absorb extra oil without leaving any remnants or weighing them down.

3) Sleeping with a silk band or bonnet is perfect: Sleeping with a silk headband or bonnet before hitting the bed helps these short bangs lay flat. While sleeping without one these baby bangs set in all directions, making the morning hairstyling task challenging.

4) Invest in a mini flat iron: Baby bangs are miniature, and using a mini flat iron lets the baby bang lover reach out to the tiniest hair strands. Further, set the flat iron temperature at the lowest heat and pull it through individual bang-sections to get the desired result.

5) Spray the bangs: A light and flexible hairspray can magically transform the short bangs. Spritzing some onto these bangs helps set one's style without weighing down the tresses.

6) Avoid using extensive hair products: Expansive use of hair-styling products makes these baby bangs look oily very fast. So, opting for a versatile leave-in hair applicator allows you to concentrate on the desired portions of the hair while styling it better.

Though this hairdo might look simple, after-care is a must. Further, adhering to the hair-styling tips can assist a beauty enthusiast in maintaining her micro-sized bangs well in place and always looking perfect!