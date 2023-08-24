Cinnamon for Hair: Here Are the Ways to Use It

The use of cinnamon for hair growth has been widely acknowledged. This ingredient can have immense benefits for the hair if used and applied correctly. Coming in different forms, their applications range from massaging hair oil to applying hair spray on the scalp. The benefits cinnamon offers for your hair are considered to be much more precise compared to any other ingredient of its kind.

Not just used for culinary purposes, this ingredient boasts several other uses and benefits, which include the growth of stronger and thicker hair. The potential benefits are held responsible by the anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties it possesses. Further, on top of that, it reduces dandruff and promotes better blood circulation on the scalp.

Ways to Use Cinnamon for Hair

Cinnamon for hair (Image via Getty Images)

1. Cinnamon hair mask

Ingredients: Cinnamon powder, honey, and olive oil (or coconut oil).

Application instructions:

Begin by gathering 1-2 tablespoons of cinnamon powder, 2-3 tablespoons of honey, and enough olive oil or coconut oil to create a thick, smooth paste. Combine these ingredients in a bowl to form a luxurious hair mask. Apply the mask generously to your scalp and hair, ensuring that it reaches every strand. A relaxing scalp massage during application can further enhance the experience. Allow the mask to work its magic for 15-30 minutes. This provides ample time for the cinnamon's antimicrobial properties to tackle dandruff and boost overall scalp health. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water, followed by a mild shampoo. This ensures that the cinnamon and honey residue is completely removed.

Benefits: This wonderfully fragrant mask does more than just smell divine. It's a multifunctional treatment that improves scalp health, reduces dandruff, and encourages hair growth. The honey, with its natural humectant properties, delivers much-needed moisture to your locks, while olive oil or coconut oil nourishes your hair, leaving it feeling soft and luscious.

2. Cinnamon and aloe vera scalp treatment

Ingredients: Cinnamon powder and fresh aloe vera gel.

Application instructions:

Begin by mixing 1-2 tablespoons of cinnamon powder with a few tablespoons of freshly extracted aloe vera gel. This dynamic duo forms a potent hair treatment. Gently massage this fragrant blend into your scalp, taking your time to ensure it's evenly distributed. Let it sit for a relaxing 20-30 minutes. During this time, aloe vera's soothing properties complement the antimicrobial prowess of cinnamon to promote a healthier scalp. Afterward, rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water and a gentle shampoo to reveal refreshed and revitalized hair.

Benefits: This treatment combines the calming effects of aloe vera with the antimicrobial properties of cinnamon to tackle dandruff and promote overall scalp health. Your hair will thank you for the rejuvenating experience.

3. Cinnamon oil infusion

Ingredients: Cinnamon sticks or cinnamon powder and a carrier oil (such as coconut oil or olive oil).

Infusion instructions:

Start by adding cinnamon sticks or powder to a glass container filled with your chosen carrier oil. The warmth and aroma of cinnamon will soon infuse with the oil. Seal the container and place it in a cool, dark location for a patient waiting period of 2-4 weeks. This allows the cinnamon's essence to mix with the oil. After the infusion period, strain the oil to remove any solid particles, which will leave you with a beautifully scented, cinnamon-infused oil. Now, put this aromatic elixir to good use as a luxurious scalp massage oil before shampooing. Gently knead it into your scalp and let its stimulating properties work their magic.

Benefits: Cinnamon-infused oil is a treasure trove for your hair and scalp. When massaged onto the scalp, it stimulates blood circulation, potentially boosting hair growth and enhancing overall scalp health. The carrier oil ensures your hair stays nourished and hydrated.

4. Cinnamon rinse

Ingredients: Cinnamon powder and water.

Rinse instructions:

To create this refreshing cinnamon rinse, place 1-2 cinnamon sticks or two tablespoons of cinnamon powder into a pot of water. Allow the mixture to simmer gently for 10-15 minutes, infusing the water with the warm, comforting essence of cinnamon. Once it's done simmering, let the mixture cool. Afterward, strain it to remove any remnants of cinnamon. After shampooing your hair, indulge in the final step of your hair care routine by pouring this cinnamon-infused water over your locks. Leave it on for a few minutes to let the cinnamon's shine-enhancing properties take effect. Finally, rinse your hair thoroughly with cold water for an invigorating finish.

Benefits: This cinnamon-infused rinse adds a brilliant shine to your hair while potentially improving scalp health. It's a refreshing and aromatic way to complete your hair care routine.

Now that you know the secret to a healthy hair and scalp, it won't be much of a problem for you to try out the cinnamon for hair uses. Do use it in moderation and enjoy healthy hair.