Cinnamon: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits 

A commonly used spice in various cuisines, cinnamon is famous for its nutritional value and health benefits. Cinnamon was a valuable ingredient in Ancient Egypt - it was valued more than gold at one point in time because of its usefulness in various religious rituals and even embalming.

People have always regarded cinnamon as a spice of health. This article will dive into cinnamon's nutritional facts and various health benefits.

But first, a few facts about cinnamon:

Cinnamon is derived from the bark of the Cinnamomum verum tree, popularly known as the Ceylon cinnamon tree. This amazing spice is native to Sri Lanka, India's Malabar Coast, and Myanmar. Apart from these two regions, it's also grown in South America and the West Indies.

Cinnamon is brown and has a gentle aromatic scent and a warm sweetness, which is why it is actively used in desserts. Another notable thing about this spice is that it is high in a compound called cinnamaldehyde, which is believed to be extremely good for your metabolism and health.

Health Benefits of Cinnamon

Apart from being such a historically important spice, Cinnamon is extremely beneficial to your health if consumed sufficiently. Here are some of the healthy advantages of including cinnamon in your diet:

1) Reduces blood sugar levels

Cinnamon can help reduce blood sugar in a variety of ways. It does this by reducing the quantity of glucose that enters your system following a meal. This spice may help to control blood sugar levels by reducing insulin resistance.

Cinnamon can also lower your blood sugar levels by interfering with several digestive enzymes and finally slows down the digestion of carbs in your intestines.

2) Treats fungal infections

Another very interesting health benefit of cinnamon is its ability to treat fungal infections. A lab study done in 2016 showed that cinnamon can help fight certain types of candida infection thanks to its antibacterial properties. So, next time you get a fungal infection, consider putting some cinnamon oil on it to treat it naturally.

3) Lowers risk of cardiovascular diseases

In a study done by Chemist Richard Anderson from USDA, it was concluded that a soluble solution of cinnamon, which contains antioxidative chemicals, may help reduce the risk factors associated with diabetes and heart disease. It reduces "bad" LDL cholesterol and many triglycerides while maintaining "good" HDL cholesterol levels. This leads to a healthier heart and prevents heart ailments.

4) Helps fight the HIV virus

HIV is a sexually transmitted disease that has taken many lives. Once this virus is contracted, it works by slowly deteriorating the immune system and ultimately leads to AIDS. A study found that cinnamon was the most effective treatment of all 69 medicinal plants evaluated in a laboratory investigation of HIV-infected cells. Cinnamon derived from Cassia types can help in the fight against HIV-1, the most common HIV strain in people.

5) Improves overall gut health

We all know that a healthy gut is the key to a better life, and cinnamon can help you keep your gut in good shape. Cinnamon is rich in prebiotic properties, crucial to maintaining a good digestive system. The "good" bacteria found in prebiotic foods may aid in restoring the balance of bacteria in your stomach and support healthy digestion. Cinnamon can also help you in preventing gastrointestinal issues.

Nutritional facts about cinnamon

The following is the nutritional information for 1 teaspoon (tsp) of ground cinnamon:

6 calories

0-gm protein

2 gm carbohydrate

1 gm dietary fibre

0 gm total sugars

0 gm total fat

0 mg of cholesterol

0 mg sodium.

26 mg calcium

11 mg potassium

2 mg Magnesium

2 mg phosphorus

1 microgram of vitamin K

Takeaway

Besides being a delicious spice, cinnamon is loaded with health benefits and nutrients. Adding a little to your diet every day will help you achieve overall health. It can aid digestion, improve heart health, and keep your gut healthy while making your food taste delicious. Try incorporating a little into your diet for optimum wellness and taste!

