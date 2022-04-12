7 health benefits of cinnamon

A staple in every household, cinnamon is a very delicious and healthy spice. It is considered the second most famous spice in the United States after black pepper. Its warm smell and sweet flavor makes it one of the more popular items in baking and cooking, especially savoury food items. It is available in sticks and powdered form.

Cinnamon is derived from the bark of the Cinnamomum Verum tree, which contains special compounds that deliver amazing health benefits. The bark is peeled and dried in the sun where it curls into rolls and is called cinnamon sticks. Various studies suggest that these compounds have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial, as well as anti-diabetic properties, and also offer protection from heart disease and cancer.

On that note, here are seven health benefits of cinnamon:

#1 Cinnamon has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and antiviral properties

Cinnamon is also used in the making of herbal medicines. Cinnamaldehyde, a compound in cinnamon, is said to have anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-viral properties. It is also responsible for the distinctive flavor and smell of cinnamon.

Antioxidants mainly work to protect our bodies from damage caused by free radicals. Cinnamon is filled with powerful antioxidants known as polyphenols, which protect our body from oxidative damage.

Cinnamon has antiinflammatory properties. (Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash

#2 It may help cure Type 2 diabetes

While there is no permanent cure for this disease, studies suggest that cinnamon can be an effective tool in limiting its symptoms. Basically, cinnamon can reduce blood pressure and has a good effect on the blood markers of people with Type 2 diabetes. Besides, it can also control insulin resistance which controls the blood glucose level by 29%, further reducing the severity of Type 2 diabetes.

Controls Type 2 diabetes symptoms (Photo by Diabetesmagazijn.nl on Unsplash)

#3 It supports digestive health

Besides its anti-inflammatory properties, cinnamon also has probiotic properties that help support good gut health. It works by restoring the balance of bacteria in your digestive system and curbing various digestive problems.

Supports gut health (Photo by Catia Climovich on Unsplash)

#4 It may reduce cholesterol:

Some studies show that cinnamon may also help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) while raising good cholesterol (HDL). A compound found in cinnamon known as cinnamate reduces the activity of an enzyme that produces cholesterol in your body, thus reducing the production of bad cholesterol and fatty acids.

A cup of freshly made cinnomon tea. (Photo by Luísa Schetinger on Unsplash)

#5 It works great on acne:

Cinnamon is also known to be a good product for combating acne. It stops the acne-causing bacteria and lowers the sebum production on an oily face. You can make an effective cinnamon face pack by mixing honey and cinnamon powder into a paste and applying it to your face for 7 to 10 minutes. Wash it off and pat dry.

Check out this video.

#6 It improves heart health:

One of the top health benefits of cinnamon is its properties to improve heart health. Consuming cinnamon reduces the risk factors for different heart issues, including high triglyceride levels, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol levels. Cinnamon is also a very good blood coagulant and helps stop excess bleeding and blood clots. It increases blood circulation and helps regenerate heart tissue, which further combats heart strokes and heart disease.

Great for heart health (Photo by J Williams on Unsplash)

#7 It improves brain functions:

Since cinnamon is rich in antioxidants, this makes it great for improving brain function. This spice fights against various neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Vitro studies show that cinnamon blocks the development of protein in the brain and reduces the risk of brain issues.

Cinnamon improves brain function.(Photo by June Andrei George on Unsplash)

Besides these, cinnamon is also said to be beneficial in reducing various allergy symptoms and supports oral hygiene. It also acts as a natural inrepellent too.

Is cinnamon good for everyone? Risks and dosages:

Although cinnamon is generally safe when consumed in small amounts and as a cooking spice, not all cinnamon is good. The “Cassia” cinnamon has large amounts of coumarin that are harmful when consumed in large doses. The best cinnamon to consume is Ceylon or “true cinnamon” as it has a lower coumarin content cassia. For most adults, 1 tsp of cinnamon is safe, with less for children.

A tablespoon of cinnamon is good for overall health. (Photo by Luísa Schetinger on Unsplash)

In some cases, people might also face a few allergic symptoms and digestive issues due to their intake of this spice. Furthermore, if you are on regular medication, it’s safe to talk to a doctor before starting to use any cinnamon supplement because it could negatively affect the way your antibiotics work.

Check out this video for a quick and easy cinnamon roll recipe!

Also Read: Health benefits of cucumber: 5 reasons why cucumber is a super food

Edited by Diptanil Roy