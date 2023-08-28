What is the 'Blunt Bob' haircut? Everything about the trending style as Kim Kardashian takes the lead

The trendy 'Blunt Bob' haircut features chin-length, straight, and evenly cut tresses. Sharp, clean lines and minimal layering are the special attributes of this haircut, giving it a sleek look. This blunt-shaped bob hairdo suits a myriad of face shapes and hair textures, making it a popular choice among individuals of all ages.

The same goes for Kim Kardashian, who recently flaunted this hairstyle.

The Kardashian girl has been on and off the fashion trend courtesy of switching hairstyles. From waist-length cascading locks to spell-binding manicures to her make-up looks. On August 14, Kim Kardashian flaunted this new bob hairstyle, imitating Kourtney Kardashian, for a new SKIMS ad drive.

Posting her recent 'blunt bob' hairdo on her Instagram story, surprised many of her followers, claiming the same to be her yet another radical transformation.

More details explored on the 'blunt bob' haircut

Being one of this year's hottest trending hairstyles, 'blunt bob' comes under the low upkeep ones that can be styled in varied ways, irrespective of being straight or sleek, tousled or textured. This hairstyle offers a timeless and chic aesthetic that never goes out of style.

Check out some significant snippets covering this trending hairstyle, from its origins to styling possibilities.

The actual roots of this haircut

The origin of this blunt-shaped bob haircut dates back to the 1920s when women welcomed their freedom and broke free from the conventional long tresses. This haircut symbolizes rebelliousness and empowerment. Fast forward to today, and the blunt bob has made a major comeback, thanks to its age-old appeal and adaptable nature.

This modern and edgy hairstyle is taking the beauty world by a whirlwind, becoming one of the go-to choices for many fashion-forward souls desiring to make a bold statement.

The uniqueness of this trending haircut

Compared to the other bob haircuts featuring layers or textured hair tips, the blunt-shaped bob hairstyle comprises snipped lines with a uniform length. To create an edgy and blunt look, the hair is cut straight across, catering to a sleek and geometric style that distinguishes this hairstyle from other bob take-ups, giving it a fashion-forward vibe.

Blunt Bob's hair-styling options

Being versatile from the point of view of styling this haircut, the fashion world has readily embraced it and with all galore. As mentioned, this hairstyle, being cherry-picked by many prominent celebs and influencers, has created ripples in the beauty domain.

A beauty seeker can rock this blunt bob hairstyle in various ways. Here is a fistful of them:

1) Smart and refined: To get blessed with a more lustrous and refined look, a beauty buff can straighten their blunt bob with a flat iron. This elegant-looking hairstyle stands perfect for formal events or regular office hours.

2) Textured locks: To add an extra wow factor to the entire facial look, one can create textured locks. A beauty lover can acquire a beachy and easy-going look using a curling iron and hair-texturing spray.

3) Half-up, Half-down hairdo: This is perfect for showing off their short-length hair with a hint of glamour. To achieve this look, one must straighten their blunt-shaped bob to cater to a sleek, polished underside. Subsequently, divide the tresses into 2 equal parts - the upper half and lower half.

Then, gather the top section of the hair and secure it with a hair tie or hairpins, leaving the bottom half open. This creates a dapper distinction between the smart bob and the cascading waves or curls for a contemporary hairstyle.

4) Ponytails: A beauty enthusiast can still sway a ponytail even with a short bob! All one has to do is gather the hair into a low-lying or elevated ponytail for a smart, contemporary twist on a definitive hairdo.

The blunt bob hairstyle is trending, courtesy of its sharp lines and uniform length, the perfect amalgamation of modern and classic. From celebrities like Kim Kardashian to Kourtney and many other social media influencers, it has become a versatile choice for individuals searching for a bold style statement.

Thus, it is time for beauty connoisseurs to plunge into the deep end and try this trendy blunt bob haircut.