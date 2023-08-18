What is the ‘Bubble Bob’ cut? Must-knows about this trending hairstyle look 

Bubble Bob - the new 'bob' in town is here with its mystic wand to cater to the polished fall look. But what exactly is a 'bubble bob' that is emerging as one of the most highly-rated hairstyles this year? The answer is in the structure of this hairdo, which seems similar to a bubble, courtesy of how its ends fall. With its sleek appearance, this haircut has charted the demand graph of the salons globally.

From Hailey Bieber to Zendaya making rounds in the fashion world and filling their Insta feeds with new haircuts, the off-late Bubble Bob has become a huge sensation lately. On similar lines, celeb hairstylist Chad Wood commented:

“The bubble was originally known for its straight ends. This hairstyle has more volume and definitive lines, with beveled ends that are easy to achieve with a round brush.”

With the bubble bob being the season's new hairstyle, it is wowing beauty enthusiasts globally with its well-paired ends curving underneath the decent hallmarked 'bubble' shape.

Defining the shape, the London-based hairstylist and the moniker of this 'Bubble Bob' haircut, Luke Hersheson, illustrated:

“It’s defined by that ’90s curve, which until recently was a bit of a no-no, plus it also has a bit of bounce. Natalie Portman’s hair in Closer is a great reference, and so is Christy Turlington’s ’90s bob.”

This hairdo flatters most face shapes due to its length. There is typically a length for everyone, suiting their style requirements. Concerning the same, Luke continues:

“It sits in that space between the shoulders and the chin."

Bubble Bob is 2023's coolest hairstyle with a bouncy take

As this fashion statement comes, it's safe to assume that it would not be a passé. The old trend returns and does make rounds in the style domain, making rave news. The fashion of lived-in hairdos has reigned supreme for decades, and this hairdo is none but a glamorous and aesthetic departure from the prior ones.

This bob-cut trend was initiated with Zendaya's presence at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show with her 90's voluminous bob. Hailey Bieber also followed suit and displayed a more muted, chicer bubble bob that resonated with a minimal aesthetic and muted tones.

Commenting on this trending hairstyle, celeb hairdresser Harry Josh, founder of Harry Josh Pro Tools, witnesses this as a redo of the '80s bob. Referencing Belinda Carlisle in the Mad About You video, he noted:

“This we have not seen in a long time. It's less about the haircut and more about the styling.”

This hairstyle is for those who prefer a more refined outlook in a shape of an elegant-looking bubble. Hence, one needs a big, round brush to tame this bob-cut's bubble effect till the end. Confirming the same, Hersheson says:

“It’s important to note how it’s styled—the texture is a key part of this look. Think a classic, old-school, super smooth blow dry that’s slightly curved under.”

This haircut looks great on either thin or thick hair, provided one angle or flip the ends of this bob-cut to add on the curls and leave it smooth. However, beauty seekers with an elongated face might find this not suiting their style; it might cater to more extended facial features.

Wood explained:

“You can angle or flip the ends of your bubble bob, add in curls, or leave it smooth. You can also leave longer angled pieces in the front to funk it up and make it more fun. This cut also complements a range of face shapes such as round, square, heart-shaped, and inverted triangle-shaped faces.”

How to get the Bubble Bob hairstyle

Styling a bubble bob haircut caters to a sophisticated, polished look while embracing texture that keeps it more casual. Here are the steps that one needs to follow to achieve the look:

Shampoo hair and dry it well

Apply some volumizing mousse from the roots to tips for an added lift and texture

Blow-dry the hair using a medium-sized round brush, concentrating on volume creation on the crown area

Make small sections in the hair and use a curling iron to form loose, bouncy curls

With fingers tousle the curls and create a natural look

Spritz a medium-hold hairspray for long-lasting hold and well-defined hair

One can add some hair accessories or create with varied hair partings for an extra creative effect. And adding a temporary pop of color with some hair spray or chalk might do wonders!

The Bubble Bob hairdo is the embodiment of creativeness and fashion. This super-chic look not only enriches one's innate beauty but also oozes a next-level pleasing vibe. Paired with refreshed, radiant skin and minimalist make-up, it forms a gorgeous and relaxed aesthetic.