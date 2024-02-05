7 Best makeup looks at Grammys 2024 

Grammys 2024 has the best makeup looks that haven't gone unnoticed by fans and followers of the music award show. The Grammys 2024 red carpet was rocked by famous artists such as Dua Lipa, Kelly Osbourne, Billie Eilish, and more. There were stunning makeup looks that were showcased by many.

The celebrities at the Grammys 2024 were seen showcasing a lot of Y2K-inspired looks. From bold eyes to muted glossy lips, the celebrities wore their makeup in a classy yet subtle manner. Here are the top curated makeup looks at Grammy's 2024 by the top celebrities. These looks at this year's Grammys caught the eyes of their fans and if someone is looking to replicate their favorite celebrities, these makeup looks should be their go-to choice!

7 Most Viral Makeup Looks of Grammys 2024

The top celebrities wore bold red lips, glossy lips, smokey eyes, and more stunning makeup looks. Here is a detailed list of seven makeup looks by celebrities at Grammys 2024. The team at Sportskeeda has researched and curated a list of the best makeup looks that every individual should look at and be inspired by.

Dua Lipa - Soft Grunge look

Arya Starr - 90's brown lip

Taylor Swift - Classic red lip

Fantasia Barrino Taylor - Smokey eye look

Ellie Goulding - Blue eyeshadow look

Olivia Rodrigo - Ombre red glossy lip

Miley Cyrus - Nude lip

1) Dua Lipa - Soft Grunge look

Dua Lipa went with the 90's soft grunge look. Her makeup focused on a light smokey eye and a nude lip at the Grammys 2024. She went with a matte finish foundation that helped accentuate her features even better.

Her face looked radiant and flawless with the makeup look she went ahead with. Her natural beauty was beautifully radiated by this entire makeup look. Dua Lipa stole the red carpet look with her auburn red hair and silver deep-neck dress.

2) Arya Starr - 90's brown lip

Arya Starr wore a nostalgic 90's brown lip that gave a classic touch to the modern lip at the Grammys 2024. The singer effortlessly wore the iconic lip trend, contributing to the Y2K trend. She wore a rich brown lip color that syncs with the glamorous Y2K era.

These brown lips complement her entire makeup look and feature a minimalist approach that is similar to the 90s look. The overall makeup looked amazing and radiant. She looked really powerful, and vintage aesthetics helped enhance her unique style.

3) Taylor Swift - Classic red lip

Taylor Swift is known for her iconic and classic red lip that looks classic and timeless. She opted for bold red lips at the Grammys this year and her red lipstick as always looked on point. This classic choice looks phenomenal and showcases how confident she is about her features and herself.

She paired it with a signature winged eyeliner that perfectly blended with her bold retro lip. It highlights her vintage Hollywood glamour and modern chic aesthetic. Her personal style gets highlighted with this makeup look for the event.

4) Fantasia Barrino Taylor - Smokey eye look

Fantasia Barrino Taylor rocked a fantastic smokey eye look with dark blended eyeshadows at the Grammys red carpet. These made her eyes look sultry and sophisticated. The smokey eye transitions from deep charcoal hues to a softer gradient on the inner lids.

She combined her well-defined brows and bold lashes with smokey eyes. This added a touch of glamour to her overall eye look. The transition from the intense hues of the eyes to the softer gradient towards the inner lids. It naturally contours her eyes.

5) Ellie Goulding - Blue eyeshadow look

Ellie Goulding wore a stunning blue eyeshadow look that looked modern and aesthetic. The British singer opted for vibrant blue shades that added a pop of color to her overall appearance at the Grammys 2024. The blue eyeshadow was expertly applied and seamlessly blended, hence, it looked perfect with her overall makeup look.

Her choice of eyes reflected that she had a sense of confidence and that she liked to experiment. She effortlessly combines elegance with her personal style.

6) Olivia Rodrigo - Ombre red glossy lip

Olivia Rodrigo channeled a chic and modern aesthetic with an ombre red glossy lip. The singer showcased a bold and playful twist on classic red lips at Grammys 2024. The ombre touch is a bold yet playful twist to the classic red lip. Her radiant complexion and subtle eyes defined her bold ombre red lip trend.

She looked confident with her entire look and it complemented her entire style. She made a bold, fashionable statement. She showcased confidence and elegance that complemented her entire style.

7) Miley Cyrus - Nude lip

Miley Cyrus showcased a timeless look with a nude lip look at the Grammys 2024. It displayed a classic and modern look of the singer. The subdued lip color added a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance. Moreover, she paired the nude lips with her signature edgy style.

Miley Cyrus's overall nude lip color created a refined and versatile look that effortlessly captured her attention and reflected her attention. She was very confident and authentic with her entire makeup look.

Overall all the celebrities looked fabulous and gorgeous with their makeup looks as everyone showcased elegance and sophisticated looks. Each of them paired their makeup looks with bold lips and amazing eyes. It captured the attention of their fans right away and is expected to be the trending makeup look.