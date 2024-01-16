 11 Best brown lipsticks to keep up with the Y2K trend 

The best brown lipsticks worn during the 90s were a popular trend in that era and they have made a triumphant return in recent times with the Y2K trend. Y2K fashion, short for "Year 2000," encapsulates the style and trends that dominated the late 1990s and early 2000s. The late 1990s and early 2000s were characterized by a departure from the bright hues of the 80s, giving rise to a more subdued and earthy color palette. Hence, the best brown lipsticks became famous.

The 90s trend of the best brown lipsticks became the stars of this shift, with celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Gwen Stefani sporting various shades of brown on the red carpet. The trend was versatile, from deep chocolate tones to warm caramel shades, complementing various skin tones. Below is a curated list of the best brown lipsticks to help achieve the Y2K trend.

Best brown lipsticks to keep up with the Y2K trend

1) Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lipstick - Wise ($20)

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez presents the Kind Words Matte Lipstick in the shade "Wise" and is one of the best brown lipsticks, offering a rich and velvety formula with a matte finish. This lipstick combines high pigmentation with long-lasting wear, providing a bold and sophisticated look for any occasion.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Kind Words Matte Lipstick in the shade "Wise" is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

2) Glossier Ultralip High Shine Lipstick - Trench ($18)

Glossier Ultralip in "Trench" is a high-shine lipstick with one of the best brown lipsticks offering a glossy finish. Known for its hydrating formula, it combines the richness of lipstick with the sheen of lip gloss, providing a versatile and comfortable lip color experience.

Glossier Ultralip in "Trench" is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

3) Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte & Satin Velvet Lipstick - Blush Brown ($23)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte & Satin Velvet Lipstick in "Blush Brown" is one of the best brown lipsticks that offers a versatile and chic brown shade, combining a matte finish for a sophisticated look and a satin velvet formulation for added comfort. This lipstick is a stylish choice for those seeking a modern twist on the Y2K brown lipstick trend.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte & Satin Velvet Lipstick in "Blush Brown" is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

4) Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick - So 90's ($35)

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in "SO 90s" is one of the best brown lipsticks that captures the essence of Y2K fashion with its nostalgic brown hue, paying homage to the iconic lip colors of the late 1990s and early 2000s. This matte formula delivers a timeless look and provides a modern touch to the classic brown lipstick trend.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in "SO 90s" is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

5) MAKEUP BY MARIO SuperSatin Lipstick - Downtown Girl ($28)

MAKEUP BY MARIO's SuperSatin Lipstick in "Downtown Girl" is one of the best brown lipsticks that offers a luxurious and highly pigmented formula, providing a satin finish for a sophisticated look. This versatile shade complements various skin tones, making it a go-to choice for chic and modern lip color."

MAKEUP BY MARIO's SuperSatin Lipstick in "Downtown Girl' is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

6) MERIT Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick - Deep Brown ($26)

MERIT's Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick is one of the best brown lipsticks known for its weightless feel and vibrant pigments. It is designed to provide long-lasting color without compromising comfort and offers a luxurious and effortless application for a polished look.

MERIT's Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

7) Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick - 1993 - Medium Taupe Brown ($21)

Urban Decay's Vice Hydrating Lipstick in "1993" is one of the best brown lipsticks that boasts a medium taupe brown shade, capturing the essence of the Y2K era's popular brown lipstick trend. With a hydrating formula, it provides a nostalgic yet modern touch for effortlessly chic lips.

Urban Decay's Vice Hydrating Lipstick in "1993" is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

8) Too Faced Cocoa Bold Cream Lipstick - Hot Chocolate ($29)

Too Faced Cocoa Bold Cream Lipstick in "Hot Chocolate" is one of the best brown lipsticks and offers a rich and creamy formula, providing an intense color payoff. This lipstick combines a luxurious texture with a deep, chocolatey shade, creating a bold and indulgent look for lips.

Too Faced Cocoa Bold Cream Lipstick in "Hot Chocolate" is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

9) Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick - Nude Line ($49)

Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick in the Nude Look is one of the best brown lipsticks that offers a luxurious and customizable lip color experience with a range of natural shades. Known for its refillable design, this lipstick combines elegance with sustainability, allowing users to enjoy a diverse selection of nude tones while minimizing environmental impact.

Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick in the Nude Look is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

10) Nars Lipstick - Tonka ($26)

Nars Lipstick in Tonka is one of the best brown lipsticks with a warm, earthy tone. Known for its rich pigmentation and long-lasting formula, Tonka nods to the Y2K brown lipstick trend with a modern touch.

Nars Lipstick in Tonka is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

11) Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color - Rich Cocoa ($33)

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color in Rich Cocoa is one of the best brown lipsticks. It is a versatile lipstick known for its creamy texture, delivering a bold and nourishing color payoff. This warm, cocoa-toned shade is a timeless choice that complements various skin tones, making it a staple for those seeking a sophisticated yet effortless look.

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color in Rich Cocoa is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

The best brown lipsticks Y2K trend has seamlessly made its way into the hearts of beauty enthusiasts, offering a nostalgic nod to the iconic fashion era. By carefully selecting the right shades, experimenting with formulations, and incorporating complementary styling elements, one can effortlessly channel their inner 90s diva and make a bold fashion statement that transcends time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Which brown shade of lipstick suits each skin tone the best?

The ideal brown lipstick shade varies based on individual undertones, with warm-toned individuals favoring caramel or terracotta and cool-toned individuals opting for rich chocolates or mauve-based browns for a flattering and harmonious appearance, emphasizing the importance of experimentation for a perfect match.

2) Are the best brown lipsticks warm or cool tone?

Warm browns with red, orange, or yellow undertones evoke a cozy vibe. In contrast, cool browns with a bluer base offer a neutral and sophisticated look, emphasizing the importance of understanding base tones for selecting flattering brown shades that complement one's skin undertones.

3) Is brown lipstick trendy?

Fall trends spotlight the return of a 1990s classic focusing on warm, rich colors, notably seen in the resurgence of brown lipstick.