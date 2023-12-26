7 makeup trends to look out for in 2024

Makeup trends have been changing drastically, and in 2024, there will be many upcoming trends that one needs to keep track of. With the past year offering a delightful spectrum of styles and inspirations, it's clear that the upcoming months will be a playground for beauty enthusiasts.

From playful food-inspired creations to sophisticated aesthetic-driven looks, the beauty landscape is gearing up for a year of vibrant expression.

The beauty trends of 2023 have left an indelible mark on enthusiasts, setting the stage for what's to come in 2024. From airbrushed makeup to captivating nail art, the upcoming season promises a delightful array of beauty innovations.

This year introduced captivating trends like "quiet luxury" nails, advocating for a minimalist approach to polish, the lively and pink-centric "Barbiecore" aesthetic, and the skincare technique of "skin flooding," involving the strategic layering of moisturizers. These trends have become staples in the beauty repertoire, with their staying power extending into the next season.

Here are seven makeup trends to look out for in the year 2024.

Makeup trends to look out for in 2024

1) Translucent glowy skin

For a radiant look, begin with clean, moisturized skin and apply a hydrating primer to boost your glow. Opt for a lightweight, dewy-finish foundation or tinted moisturizer, blending it seamlessly for a natural look. Use concealer sparingly to cover blemishes or dark circles, concentrating on the inner corners for coverage and the outer corners for a lifted effect.

Illuminate the high points—cheekbones, brow bones, forehead, and nose—with a liquid or cream highlighter. Set non-illuminated areas with translucent powder, focusing on oil-prone areas. Complete the look with a touch of blush for a healthy flush of color. This straightforward routine ensures a fresh and radiant complexion effortlessly.

2) Holographic eyes

In 2024, holographic eyes are set to steal the spotlight as a major trend, adding a touch of enchantment to makeup routines. This trend embraces iridescent and multidimensional eyeshadows that create a captivating holographic effect on the eyelids.

The magic lies in the play of colors and shimmer, giving the eyes a mesmerizing and futuristic appearance. Easy to incorporate into various looks, holographic eyes promise to be a go-to choice for those seeking a bit of magic in their makeup, elevating eye makeup to a whole new level of sophistication and allure.

3) Retro-red lips

Retro-red lips are gearing up to be a standout trend in 2024 for their timeless allure and bold statement. The classic red lip exudes confidence and adds a touch of vintage glamour, making it a versatile choice for various occasions. Whether paired with a casual daytime look or a glamorous evening ensemble, retro red lips offer a chic and enduring way to make a statement in the coming year.

4) A.I.-Inspired Blush

AI-inspired blush is set to be a rising trend in 2024 as it effortlessly combines technology and beauty. Drawing inspiration from artificial intelligence, this trend focuses on achieving a perfectly balanced and natural flush.

The concept involves using innovative color-matching techniques to tailor blush shades to individual skin tones, ensuring a personalized and harmonious finish. With the seamless integration of technology into beauty routines, AI-inspired blush promises a foolproof way to enhance and elevate natural radiance, making it a go-to trend for the upcoming year.

5) Blackberry lips

In 2024, blackberry lips are set to shine as a trendy makeup choice. This deep, rich hue offers a bold and alluring touch to the look, providing a perfect blend of sophistication and playfulness. With its versatility to complement various skin tones and its ability to transition seamlessly from day to night, blackberry lips make a statement that is both chic and timeless.

As makeup enthusiasts seek a balance between daring expression and classic elegance, the allure of blackberry lips is expected to take center stage, making it a go-to trend for the upcoming year.

6) Red eyeliner

Get ready to embrace the upcoming trend of red eyeliner in 2024! According to makeup artist Barose, there's no need to shy away from this bold hue, as there are numerous red-tone liners to choose from. The key is in the tones and placements, and Barose recommends using liners like Addiction Tokyo's Vermillion Petal for a striking yet non-fatiguing effect.

For a modern twist, focus the red on the upper lash line or extend it to the wing for a playful detail. Steer clear of the lower lash lines and under the eyes, but don't forget to enhance the definition with a touch of black liner. Red eyeliner is set to make waves, proving that with the right approach, it's a vibrant and unexpected choice for a trendsetting look in 2024.

7) Undertone eyeshadow

Dark eyeshadows with fun undertones like navy, deep green, and plum are gaining popularity for being both exciting and wearable. These colorful undertones add a unique pop to the eyes, enhancing their allure.

This trend isn't just about tradition; it's about exploring fresh, eye-catching shades that bring a new dimension to the makeup routine. Get ready to embrace the charm of deep, colorful eyeshadows as they become a rising trend in the upcoming year.

In the coming year, let makeup be a celebration of individuality and creativity. With these trends, one is well-equipped to shine and make 2024 the most radiant and stylish year yet. So, one can get ready to embrace the beauty trends that will define the upcoming year!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What is the trend in lips in 2024?

Blackberry lips will be the biggest trend in lips in 2024.

2) What will makeup be like in 2024?

In 2024, expect a vibrant and expressive makeup scene, encouraging individuals to freely showcase their personality with striking lip shades, neon eyeshadows, and the dominance of bold, graphic eyeliners.

3) What is the makeup trend in the new year?

The trend is shifting towards popularizing face shaping through subtle highlights rather than intense shading, emphasizing the use of luminous, skin-friendly products, with even traditionally matte deeper shades now featuring a sparkling touch for added sophistication.