5 best drugstore liquid eyeliners in 2023

Liquid eyeliners have remained a staple in the beauty community for years due to their flawless application and highly pigmented formulas. While some high-end options can be costly, drugstore liquid eyeliners offer a budget-friendly alternative without compromising quality. These inexpensive gems are not only accessible but also come in a wide range of varieties to suit different preferences.

Despite their affordable price tags, drugstore liquid eyeliners boast exceptional quality and impressive pigmentation. Their fine brush tips and smooth formulas make application a breeze, especially for the dramatic winged or cat-eye looks.

Further, their long-wear formulas cling to the eyelids, requiring minimal removal effort. One can achieve stunning eye looks without shelling out much money with drugstore liquid eyeliners.

From Mayebelline to NYX and 3 other best drugstore liquid eyeliners to get rich eye makeup

Finding the perfect appearance can sometimes be problematic for many makeup lovers, owing to the liquid textures of the eyeliners or the not-so-easy applicators. Further, most liquid eyeliners are not smudge-proof or water-resistant, which delivers a patchy eye makeup look.

Fortunately, numerous choices permit beauty enthusiasts to discover affordable liquid eyeliners at the drugstores without much hardship. Many of the best drugstore liquid eyeliners are water-resistant and smudge-proof.

Their long-wear formulas cling to the eyelids, requiring minimal effort to remove. Owing to its positive aspects, these drugstore liquid eyeliners are ideal for beginners venturing into the world of eye makeup.

Here are 2023's five best drugstore liquid eyeliners that keep to their words while accentuating makeup enthusiasts' beautiful eyes.

1) Maybelline Master Precise Eyeliner

This drugstore liquid eyeliner is among Maybelline's highly endorsed makeup products, brand celebrities favor. It is the top choice for those who prefer eye makeover items-tested by dermatologists and ophthalmologists.

This eyeliner is perfect for newbies as it is effortless and does not create a patchy appearance even when layered. Its waterproof formula and ultra-fine tip ensure precise and long-lasting definition with just a single stroke.

With a 4.2/5 rating and positive reviews on Amazon, this high-quality product is worth the $8.49 price tag.

2) Revlon Colorstay Liquid Eye Pen

This user-friendly eyeliner pen from Revlon, called 'Blackest Black,' is a highly pigmented liquid eye pen that adds drama to the eyes and creates varied eyeliner styles.

Its precise felt tip allows for a clean and flawless application. The black eyeliner lasts up to 16 hours and is perfect for daily use. Its texture is neither too thick nor too thin, ensuring ease of use. It is mainly suitable for those with oily eyelids, as it does not smudge.

With a price tag of $8.88 on Amazon and a remarkable 4.6-star rating, makeup artists and reviewers appreciate its excellent performance and easy adaptability.

3) Covergirl Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner

Another popular choice among celebrities, this Covergirl eyeliner stands out with its distinctive self-sharpening design, ensuring precise lines. It is ophthalmologist-certified and comes with a soft smudger tip for an easy blend.

This eyeliner effortlessly glides on, providing a clump-free application with its creamy texture. The built-in sponge helps create a smudged-smokey eye effect, while its cruelty-free status appeals to those seeking ethical makeup options.

With a 4.4/5-star rating, satisfied shoppers praise its exceptional results, available for $5.94 on Amazon.

4) e.l.f Expert Liquid Eyeliner

This eye makeup product from the beauty brand e.l.f. is ideal for beauty enthusiasts who prefer the conventional design of an eyeliner bottle. It features a thin brush that allows precise application, especially while creating winged eyeliner looks.

This smudged-proof liner offers a rich and long-lasting color, delivering a well-defined appearance. It provides a translucent line and a satiny finish with just one swipe.

Despite its affordable price of $3 on Amazon, it boasts an impressive 4.4/5-star rating, making it a profitable investment.

5) NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner

The NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner is the ultimate choice for most beauty buffs who want flawless cat-eye looks. This liquid-to-matte eyeliner features an excellent, precise felt tip that easily lines the eyes in a single stroke.

It offers exceptional control and creates stunningly dramatic eyes. With its ultra-slim felt brush and smooth formula, NYX's eyeliner glides smoothly, providing even application minus any smudging or unevenness.

This long-wear eyeliner is highly favored by buyers, boasting a remarkable 4.7/5-star rating, and is obtainable for $8.41 on Amazon.

Styling tips for a liquid eyeliner application

Check out the styling tips for liquid eyeliners to enrich the eyes with accuracy and creativity.

Prep the eyelids with a primer for a long-wear effect.

Always use a fine-tipped liquid eyeliner pen for a precise eye makeup application.

To form a classic winged look, draw a thin line along the upper lash line and spread it barely past the outer corner of the eyes.

Spread a thick line and spread the wing for a daring, dramatic eye makeover.

Avoid smudging by allowing the eyeliner to dry entirely before blinking the eyelids.

These 5 top drugstore liquid eyeliner brands of 2023 offer inexpensive options that rival high-end counterparts. With water-proof and highly pigmented formulations, these eyeliners are easily purchasable in assorted variants.

They can be conveniently purchased from official websites or popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Sephora, and Ulta Beauty.