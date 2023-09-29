Who is Nailea Devora? All about Revlon’s new Global Brand Ambassador 

Digital star Nailea Devora has been named as Revlon’s newest global brand ambassador, joining Megan Thee Stallion, Gal Gadot, and Ashley Graham, among others, as the new face of the brand. Devora is famous for her signature lip-sync and comedy videos, as well as her makeup and fashion videos.

Starting fall 2023, Devora will be featured on in-store displays of the brand. Speaking about the beauty deal, Vice President of Revlon, Maribelle Orengo stated,

“Nailea not only embodies our brand values, but she represents two of our biggest growing consumer bases of Gen Z and Hispanic/Latin Americans. We’re excited to grow our Revlon family to be even more inclusive, diverse, and representative of all ages and backgrounds.”

Nailea originally hails from Texas and is known to embody the spirit of a proud Latina, which resonates with her global fanbase. The digital artist is fluent in English and Spanish and uses her social media platform to showcase her unique sense of style.

Nailea Devora has over 3 million YouTube subscribers

With 5.3 million followers on Instagram and 8.5 million followers on TikTok, Nailea Devora has created a global fanbase with her witty and creative videos on social media platforms.

Devora stated in an exclusive interview with Revlon that she remembers her mother doing her makeup and using a Revlon lipstick while she was growing up.

"Growing up, I remember watching my mom do her makeup and always using Revlon lipstick—she never left the house without a bold, red lip! And that's really how I first fell in love with beauty. To be able to now partner with a brand as iconic as Revlon, and hopefully inspire people from all over the world to express themselves through makeup and style, is such a dream come true."

Born in El Paso, Texas, Nailea Devora has had a passion for the world of glamour and fashion since her childhood. After joining social media professionally, she started gaining fans due to her fun and unique content and became one of the most popular influencers at a young age.

Devora uploads lifestyle and comedy videos on her YouTube channel, wherein her video titled How I catfish the internet (the tutorial), uploaded in 2019, has garnered more than six million views.

In her interview with Revlon, Nailea Devora was asked what her favorite Revlon product was, to which she replied that the brand’s Super Lustrous Lipstick ($9.99) was love at first swipe for her.

She recalled that it was one of the first lipsticks that she used, and her mother gifted it to her. The influencer also shared that she always keeps the Super Lustrous Lipstick’s shade Rum Raisin handy at all times. This product glides effortlessly with 80% conditioning ingredients and offers fuller-looking lips with a creamy, moisturized feel.

Nailea Devora also shared her perspective on how beauty helps her express her identity. She said that beauty encourages her to tap into varied versions of herself and reveals different sides of herself.

In this role as a global ambassador for Revlon, Nailea Devora will support the latest launches by the brand through her social media content across Revlon's platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Moreover, she will also feature in Revlon's digital media and advertising campaigns in 2024.