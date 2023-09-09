Fans appreciate Nailea Devora as she’s named global brand ambassador for Revlon: “You deserve this”

Nailea Devora, a famous digital star and artist, was named Revlon's global brand ambassador on September 7. Launching Revlon's digital media advertising in 2024, she will generate social media content across Revlon's social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok.

Nailea Devora will work for Revlon's campaigning, including the company's flagshiping of in-store displays starting this year. She sported a hot red dress with nude glossy lipstick and matching nails for the campaign. Nailea Devora's campaign soon grabbed the internet's attention, and her fans appreciated her as the global brand ambassador.

This social media influencer was seen styled in her iconic fringe hair and her classic jet-black hair. Devora shared the success of the collaboration with a statement on her Instagram profile.

"I'm so honored and humbled. Revlon was one of the first makeup brands I ever bought and had access to. I am so proud to be a part of this family."

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@revlon)

The campaign video, released on September 7, 2023, shared a message about the model. It described her as Revlon's unapologetic, fearless, and bold face of the brand. The 21-year-old social media star's effortless look garnered positive reactions, and netizens sang her praises.

Revlon received positive reactions over their newest global brand ambassador - Nailea Devora

Revlon is a beauty brand founded in 1932 and headquartered in New York. It is a leading global company that sells the finest quality skincare, makeup, and perfume collection. Revlon appointed their global beauty brand ambassador Nailea Devora this year, following other faces like Ashley Graham and Megan Thee Stallion.

Nailea Devora is Revlon's youngest ambassador, and one with the highest potential. The company plans to grow its family into a more inclusive, diverse, and representative background for all ages.

Nailea, who hails from El Paso, Texas, embodies their biggest growing consumer bases of Gen Z and Hispanic/Latin Americans through her social media connection. Devora is excited to represent and inspire people worldwide through her makeup and style.

In an interview with PRNews Wire, the Vice President of Revlon, Maribelle Orengo shared her exact viewpoints on appointing Nailea.

"Our brand mission has always been to amplify voices, challenge convention, and break barriers, and we're constantly looking to partner with changemakers and budding talent who are not afraid to take risks – which is what we see in Nailea,"

Several netizens took to the comments section of @revlon's Instagram post to express their emotions of love and admiration towards their favorite Influencer and following this initiative.

Nailea Devora represents a bold move for the iconic beauty brand. She is ready to describe the beauty brand with her youthful energy and social media influence, committing to provide to Revlon's aim to challenge norms and embrace change. The journey Nailea is embarking on is much appreciated by her loyal fans, who are ready to see her represent the Revlon family.