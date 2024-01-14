Where to get JLo Beauty GLOW + GET IT Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist: Price, formulation, and other details explored

Ain't Your Mama singer Jennifer Lopez's skincare brand JLo Beauty has recently launched the GLOW + GET IT Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist as an addition to their effective skincare range.

The hydrating mist is a limited edition product by JLo Beauty that features an ultra-fine, supercharged formula that brightens and preps the skin, simultaneously making it look refreshed, dewy, and healthy.

With ingredients such as niacinamide and pro-vitamin B5, the JLo Beauty GLOW + GET IT Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist offers one-and-done hydration all day long.

It is a step forward for beauty enthusiasts to get what the internet calls “the JLo glow”. The newly launched GLOW + GET IT Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist retails for $17 and is available on the brand’s website, from January 10, till the stock lasts.

JLo Beauty GLOW + GET IT Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist offers bold, brilliant, and bright skincare results

The JLo Beauty website claims that the brand’s goal was to create accessible yet luxurious skincare that one can not only afford but follow through with as well.

Jennifer Lopez believes that skincare must work just as hard as one does and the skincare brand has integrated potent ingredient concentrations and combinations in their products for optimal effectiveness.

The brand's GLOW + GET IT Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist offers the three-fold benefits of bold, bright, and brilliant:

It re-energizes and refreshes the skin

It brightens the complexion

It replenishes the skin's moisture

Gives the skin a fresh and dewy look

It strengthens the skin’s barrier

Commenting on the brand’s latest hydrating mist launch, Lisa Sequino, CEO and Co-founder of JLo Beauty stated:

"Hydration is key to getting that glowing, dewy look that Jennifer is famous for, so we came up with the JLo Beauty Limited Edition GLOW + GET IT Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist which is both packed with nutrients but is also very make-up friendly. While it will make you look instantly dewy, it also will improve the skin barrier overtime."

The newly launched GLOW + GET IT Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist is infused with skin-enriching ingredients such as the following:

Pro Vitamin B5: This ingredient is a natural skin protector and healer. Skincare products infused with Pro Vitamin B5 relieve symptoms of itchiness, pain, discoloration, and irritated skin. The presence of Pro Vitamin B5 in the newly launched mist enables skin to absorb moisture, resulting in soft and hydrated skin.

Niacinamide: Niacinamide minimizes visibly enlarged pores, improves uneven skin tones and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also eliminates dullness and strengthens a weak skin barrier.

Ceramide: Ceramides are infused into the JLo Beauty formulation to protect the skin barrier and preserve moisture balance. It is important to use ceramide-infused products as the ceramide content in the skin decreases with age leading to dehydrated skin.

The JLo Beauty website mentions a simple method to use the GLOW + GET IT Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist; it entails keeping the mist six to twelve inches away from the face and spritzing it all over the face while keeping the eyes closed.

One can use the mist by itself, over, or under makeup. Since it is an alcohol-free formula, the brand claims it is suitable for all skin types when used as described.

The GLOW + GET IT Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist is a limited edition product that will be available starting January 10, 2024, till supplies last on the brand’s website.

The newly launched product is available exclusively as a part of “That JLo Deluxe Kit” which includes five of the brand's products like the cleanser, serum, and cream along with the mist.