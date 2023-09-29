5 best Y2K makeup looks to try in 2023

Y2K makeup can be understood as bold, bright colors formulated in a natural and minimal makeup look inspired by the '90s. Y2K makeup has recently gained a lot of attention as makeup artists from Gen-Z have taken over the internet and gained their attention by going crazy over it. Without a doubt, a lot of fun and experiments went into creating the Y2K makeup look.

The biggest inspiration that today's generation has taken is from the Charlie's Angels movie, which featured the characters wearing holographic glosses on their lips.

The most iconic times were when holographic glosses and glittery, bright blue eyeshadows were used. It provided this look with a whole new image that is now termed a beauty trend called the Y2K makeup look, which is playful and glamorous.

Pop Girl to Bratz Makeup: 5 best hot and trendy Y2K makeup looks to try in 2023

1) Hot Pink Aesthetic

The eyes are the focus of this hot pink aesthetic Y2K makeup look. The entire focus is on the eye makeup look. First, it requires a clean base layer of primer and concealer on the eyelids, then blending it well with pink eyeshadow liner by completely blending and creating a fusion or applying it like a pencil liner.

To complete this makeup look, one can go for a shimmery highlighter and pinkish lipstick that match the eyeshadow look.

2) Bratz-inspired Makeup

The Bratz Doll-inspired makeup look from the Y2K makeup trend has broken the internet as makeup artists are ready to hop on the trend to create this beautiful look. In this makeup look, the specialty to work on is the eyebrows, eyeshadow, and lips.

For the eyeshadow look, the important part is working with either pink, green, or blue shades to give it the real Bratz doll vibe. Use eyeshadows and winged eyeliner for dark, intense, dramatic eyes. Top it off with fake lashes, and make the lips plump and glossy.

3) Pop Girl

For this makeup look, everything requires clean, shimmery makeup. The classic wing and red plumpy lip gloss are used to identify this makeup look, which is highly categorized as 2000s-inspired Y2K makeup.

The eyeshadow shades are kept simple with just a few swipes of brown shades, covering them up with a light shimmery shadow. It's a more laid-back Y2K trendy makeup look that can also be achieved with shades of pink eyeshadows and highlighter to give a more teen or high school vibe.

4) Y2K Princess

Y2K Princess makeup look (Image via Pinterest)

The Y2K Princess look might seem super hard to achieve from pictures, but as they say, practice makes a man perfect. It isn't rocket science to be creative and release your inner talent. Y2K Princess is a trendy Y2K makeup look that requires the most attention when working on the eye area. To create 19th-century eyebrows, conceal and line them up with an eyebrow gel.

When it comes to the eyeshadow, a sea-green undertone works best for it. Other than that, the lipstick shades should be nude brown, deeply lined with a brown pencil, and topped with plumpy silver lipgloss.

5) 2000s Barbie

For this 2000-inspired Barbie look, one must keep in mind creating a more artistic Barbie-like look to achieve the similarity of this makeup creation.

It's an astonishing makeup idea that requires the eyeshadow shades to be worked with pink-purplish shades and winged eyeliner until the inner corner of the eyes. Going for shades of blusher and highlighter would be a good option for this makeup look. A pink-rosy hue topped with plumping lip gloss can work well with the lipstick.

Y2K makeup, inspired by the vibrant and playful beauty trends of the late 1990s and early 2000s, has made a resounding comeback in 2023. From Hot Pink Aesthetic to Bratz-inspired glam, these five trendy makeup looks offer a diverse range of styles for those looking to embrace the spirit of the Y2K era. With bold colors, holographic glosses, and a touch of nostalgia, it's a timeless allure of iconic beauty trends.