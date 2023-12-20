Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Rebecca Lim, Hailey Beiber, & Dua Lipa

Beauty Instagrammers have largely influenced makeup and skincare trends all over the world. From beauty influencers to celebrities there are several Instagram handles to take notes from. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, and more keep on sharing insights into their skincare and makeup regimes regularly. Whether it's clean girl makeup or glittery nails all these beauty Instagrammers come up with that are here to say.

Many times these makeup or skincare routines shown as per the best beauty Instagram handles are easily attainable. In the past week, celebrities have mostly emphasized going for a clean girl or bare makeup look. Many have donned subtle makeup while others flaunted their features in the classic red lips. These best beauty Instagrammers also encourage us to follow these trends.

Best beauty Instagrams of the past week

Here’s a complete breakdown of the top Beauty Instagrams that have influenced the beauty world to take on after their makeup or skincare regime.

1) Rebecca Lim

The actress is currently flaunting her pregnancy glow with very little and subtle makeup while clinching a place as a beauty Instagrammer. She posted images from a wedding she attended where Lim was seen wearing a long checkered blazer over a black dress. The 36-year-old was seen wearing subtle makeup with a light lip color.

Rebecca Lim also went on to post her look at a cafe wearing a striped shirt with light makeup, and a hint of blush on the cheekbones.

2) Dua Lipa

The singer never shies away from posting candid moments from her day-to-day life, from which one can take away notes for skincare and makeup. She posted one such series of candid pictures of herself and a YSL Beauty perfume. In the last photo, one can notice the light base she went for.

She had gone for a classic eyeliner and kohl look with coral blush that complimented her hair color and lipstick.

3) Hailey Bieber

The model has been recently embracing clean girl and glass skin looks. Hailey Bieber’s skincare line Rhode Skin mostly focuses on offering the glass skin glow to the skin. She recently posted pictures where she has been spotted wearing clean girl makeup, mostly emphasizing the blush and nude shimmery lips.

The last photo is proof of her light no-foundation makeup as many of her freckles were visible even over the blush.

4) Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has also been spotted lately flaunting the light makeup trend. In some pictures she posted recently she was seen wearing very light makeup with just some blush and lipstick on. Jenner who was spotted mostly with arched eyebrows has now chosen to go with textured eyebrows to win one of the best beauty Instagrammers.

In another photo series with her mother Kris Jenner, the 26-year-old went for a coral blush and nude peach lipstick making up as one of the best beauty Instagrams.

5) Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family star on the other hand shares images of her makeup looks now and then claiming her place in the best beauty Instagram list. She mostly opts for a full makeup look with undone yet filled-up brows, overlined lips, and smokey-winged eye makeup. She has always been seen embracing her makeup looks for various events and shoots.

Along with her makeup, she keeps flaunting her honey-blonde hair. Vergara sometimes styles it in long curls and other times goes for straight hair.

Clean girl or not, these best beauty Instagrammers are a source to draw inspiration whenever one is short of imagination and creativity.