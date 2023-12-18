How to get Hailey Bieber’s charm bracelet-inspired manicure? Products and techniques explored

Hailey Bieber's name is synonymous with glazed doughnut skin, strawberry makeup, and multiple unique, easy-to-create manicures, with the charm bracelet-inspired manicure being the latest one to go viral. The Rhode Beauty founder has often sent the internet swooning over her manicures be they chrome nails, hot chocolate nails, or pastel mismatched manicures.

On 14 December 2023, Hailey Bieber's beauty brand, Rhode, posted a carousel post on Instagram sharing details of the brand's 2023 holiday party consisting of Rhode's Peptide Lip Tints, photo booths, and espresso martinis.

The event also consisted of a manicure station where Hailey Bieber showcased her iconic glazed doughnut manicure featuring an "R" charm, which was gem-encrusted, adding to her glam look for the party.

Hailey Bieber paired her charm bracelet-inspired manicure with a red all-bling ensemble. Her makeup look consisted of a white chrome shade of eyeliner from her waterline extending to the brow, highlighter on the cheeks, and cherry red latex lips that complemented her outfit.

Hailey Bieber's charm bracelet-inspired manicure is a creative take on the glaze doughnut nails

The Rhode founder's charm bracelet-inspired manicure complimented her chrome eye makeup, one of the beauty trends this holiday season. The glazed doughnut manicure on which this latest manicure is based consists of medium-length nails in almond shape.

Each Rhode founder's nails featured a milky pink base dusted with chrome powder. Hailey sported a 3D gold, embellished “R” shaped charm made using sparkling stones on the left ring finger. Both of Hailey’s ring fingers also featured a single diamond stud embellishment.

This manicure is ideal for beauty enthusiasts seeking unique manicures for the holiday without splurging on nail salon services. One must begin with the basics to create the charm bracelet-inspired manicure at home. Remove any nail polish present on the nails using a nail polish remover.

One of the best nail polish removers on the market, Olive and June Nail Polish Remover Pot ($10), is an acetone-free formula with butyl and ethyl acetates to enable a non-messy nail polish removal before a new manicure.

Cut and file the nails to a medium length and almond shape, applying oil on the cuticles. This application makes it easy to soften the cuticles and push them back. Wipe the nails clean, buffing their surface to create a canvas before base coat application.

The next step is to glaze the nails by applying a dual coat of OPI Funny Bunny Nail Lacquer ($11.49), a soft white shade. Seal the nail polish with a top coat, preferably the Essie Good to Go Top Coat ($11). The top coat features a fast-drying formula that offers a glossy shine to the nails with a non-yellowing and chip-resistant finish.

Now comes the best part applying a chrome powder on the nails. If one doesn't have a chrome powder, they can use a shimmery chrome eyeshadow and dust it gently onto every nail. Seal the chrome powder with a layer of top coat.

To replicate Hailey's manicure, one requires nail-friendly gemstones that are readily available at the local nail salon and online. Using nail glue, secure the gemstones and make a design or letter of choice on any finger. One can add single diamonds on any nail and create their version of Hailey Bieber's charm bracelet-inspired manicure at home.

Hailey Bieber's latest manicure is a simple yet creative take on sophisticated manicures with the right amount of bling that doesn't come across as overpowering.