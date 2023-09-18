Dip nail colors have lately acquired popularity in the world of manicures owing to their extra layer of protection to natural nails. Besides, these colours don’t require UV/LED light, which is why they boost the process of a manicure.

Many nail salons and nail art enthusiasts have ditched the gel nail shades for dip nail colors. Usually, using dip nail colors entail putting on a bonding base coat and then dipping the fingers into a dip nail color powder of one’s choice. That’s it! To like that one has a manicure that lasts for weeks without chipping.

Multiple brands have introduced at-home dip powder nail kits, but unlike nail lacquers that are available everywhere, dip nail kits have a limited availability. As such, this listicle provides a compilation of five of the best dip nail colors for a long-lasting manicure.

Wine, Coca-Cola Red, and other long-lasting dip nail colors

1) OPI Dipping Powder in the shade Coca-Cola Red

OPI’s range of nail lacquers is highly popular and sought-after, which makes their dipping powder a must-try for manicure lovers. This nail powder perfection is an odor-free acrylic alternative to gel shades, promoting a clean environment while providing a gel-like shine.

Some of the benefits of this dipping powder are that it is easier to apply, provides weeks of wearability and dries instantly. This dipping powder retails for $18 on the Beyond Polish website.

2) SNS Gelous Dip Powder in the shade Carolina Blossom

SNS offers the world’s first and finest dipping nail colour in the market, which the brand claims to have invented to give women beautiful-looking, healthy nails. The product description of this beautiful milky, mint green shade states that dipping powder application is simple and entails adhesive base application, dip-dip in the powder, and a top coat.

The SNS Gelous Dip Powders are infused with vitamins and minerals and last for more than fourteen days. This beautiful Carolina blossom shade retails for $21.95 on the brand’s official website.

3) Nailboo Dip Nail Colour in the shade Wine Time

Nailboo’s dip nail powders are custom made that makes this brand’s dip nail kits the best way to achieve vivid and bright nails.

Featuring highly pigmented, ultra-fine powder formulations, Nailboo’s dip nail powder in the shade Wine Time lasts up to three to six weeks without chipping and can be used for more than thirty sets. Additionally, this $14 dip nail powder strengthens the nails.

4) Gelish Xpress Dip Powder in the shade All The Queen’s Bling

Gelish Xpress Dip Powders enhance and speed up the process of color application through the brand’s patent-pending ColorFusion dip powder technology. The brand combines a unique combination of dip, powder, and activator to create vibrant manicures with quick application.

The Gelish Xpress Dip Powder in the shade All The Queen’s Bling offers up to twenty-one days of wear. This $9.99 dip powder colour is vitamin-infused with biotin and calcium and retails on the Sally Beauty portal.

5) Revel Nail Dip Powder in the shade Nude Shimmer

Retailing for $10 on the Revel Nail portal, this dip color lasts like an acrylic and removes easily like a gel nail polish. Just like other dip nail powders it doesn’t require too much time or UV light to set. The Revel Nail dip powder in the shade Nude Shimmer is perfect for days when one doesn’t feel like a particular colour yet wants some style in their nail art.

Revel Nail dip powders maximize shine, are non-toxic, light in odor, non-yellowing, and outlast gel nail polishes. Moreover, this dip nail powder lasts for up to three to five weeks.

Dip nail colors are increasingly garnering attention and popularity, indicating they are here to stay. A convenient and hassle-free manicure innovation, these nail powders last longer and are easier to apply.