Sofia Vergara addresses plastic surgery rumors: "It's called aging"

Sofia Vergara slammed rumors about her having plastic surgery. The Modern Family star insisted it’s “aging” in a recent interview with Glamour magazine.

Fans have accused the 51-year-old actor of getting plastic surgery done to her face. However, she decided to put an end to all the chatter. She says she reads messages but avoids reading comments about her appearance.

"Sometimes I read messages—I avoid reading comments because, for what? It's usually people that are in a bad mood or depressed or jealous. I read it and it’s like, ‘She has done so much stuff to herself that she doesn’t even look like her anymore.’” she said.

Vergara went on to explain why she would have plastic surgery to look worse rather than enhance her appearance.

“And I'm thinking, It's not like you have plastic surgery to look worse than before, come on! I always want to say, 'No, it's called aging! It's called f****** I'm old! That's why I look different!" she added.

She further talked about how she maintains her beauty, opening up about getting Botox and microneedling done.

"I do little things here and there. I do a lot of micro-needling when I can. Also, I don't have downtime. I wish I had downtime from work. I would do a lot more s***. But I do microneedling, little lasers for capillaries because I have rosacea.”

"I do Botox in my eyes and in my neck regularly. Little things that I don't need to sit in my house for a month because, unfortunately, I can't. And products. I like products." she added.

Sofia Vergara beauty secrets: Skincare routine revealed

Aging gracefully is the wave in the beauty industry, for all the right reasons, and Sofia Vergara is a fine example of this. Let’s walk through her anti-aging skincare ritual that has helped her maintain her flawless beauty.

1) A hint of lipstick

Sofia Vergara has revealed that her mother emphasized wearing lipstick as it gives the impression of being well-put together. She loved wearing a little lipstick and blush before leaving the house.

2) Swearing by sunscreen

It was in the 1990s that she realized the importance of sunscreen for aging. Sofia Vergara puts on sunscreen first thing in the morning, right after she has cleansed her face. It is then followed by makeup.

3) Make-up

The 51-year-old star hardly leaves her home without applying at least some blush to her cheeks. For the red carpet, she opts for eyeshadow, followed by eyeliner and a lot of mascara.

4) Night time routine

In the PM, Sofia Vergara prefers to take everything off her face with double cleansing. For anyone wearing makeup, it is highly recommended to sleep with a clean, hydrated, and moisturized face.

Sofia Vergara surely knows the right way to healthy skin, as she never forgets to apply sunscreen or goes to bed without cleaning her makeup off. Plastic surgery or not,, she has successfully maintained her flawless skin with the right skincare routine. The actress also launched her skincare brand, Toty, earlier this year.