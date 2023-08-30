5 common mistakes people make in their skincare routine

No skincare routine is perfect, and people are bound to make a mistake or two. While enthusiasts love experimenting with products and switching them as per skin concerns in their routine, it is essential to read product labels carefully when purchasing skincare and culminate knowledge about skincare practices.

Constant mistakes in a skincare routine can also lead to inflammation, blemishes, and uneven skin tone. For instance, the products trending on TikTok might work best for certain skin types and must be patch-tested before using them to ensure no harmful reactions occur.

This listicle incorporates five common mistakes that people make in their skincare routine.

5 mistakes people make in their skincare routine explored

A skincare routine doesn’t happen overnight. It is the result of trial and error with products to find your skin’s ideal match. However, the skincare routine and its steps are just as important as the products, which is why one must avoid making these errors:

1) Overwashing the face: As per the holy grail of skincare, washing the face twice a day is more than enough. Yet, some people make the mistake of washing their face at regular intervals. It is best to avoid it as this practice strips the skin of its natural oils resulting in extremely oily or extremely dry skin.

Overwashing the face causes the skin’s glands to go into overdrive and produce more sebum. This sebum clogs the pores and results in acne. Hence, one must wash their face twice a day and ideally use a gentle, moisturizing cleanser.

2) Constantly touching the face: One of the most common skincare mistakes is touching the face time and again. The hands carry dirt and bacteria regardless of whether you’re indoors or outdoors.

Constantly touching the face transfers dirt onto the skin, which can introduce bacteria to the skin as well as irritate existing pimples. Apart from avoiding this practice, one must always wash their hands before skincare product application.

3) Skipping SPF: While several skincare brands and skincare enthusiasts are busting the myth of skincare application only when stepping under the sun, many people make the mistake of skipping SPF during monsoon, winter, and cloudy days. If sunscreen feels very heavy or greasy on the skin, one can opt for a moisturiser with SPF which will offer hydration as well as sun protection.

Remember, sunscreen reapplication is just as important as applying sunscreen regularly. Another skincare mistake to avoid is not using sunscreen all the way down to the neck.

4) Harsh exfoliation: There’s no doubt that exfoliation is a healthy practice to remove dead cells and dullness from the skin. However, a common skincare mistake is going overboard with the exfoliation process by choosing harsh products or rubbing the skin vigorously. Physical exfoliators are harsh on the skin and cause irritation resulting in acne aggravation.

To leverage the benefits of exfoliation, it is ideal to choose chemical exfoliators as they deep cleanse and remove dead cells from the skin. Additionally, they also enhance cell turnover and cell regeneration.

5) Sleeping without removing makeup: In the long list of skincare sins, sleeping with makeup on is one of the topmost skincare sins. Sleeping without removing makeup can irritate the skin and cause breakouts. No matter how clean the formulation, leaving makeup overnight clogs the pores and doesn’t let the skin breathe.

Choose a makeup remover that suits your skin and double cleanse every time you apply makeup. No matter how sleepy one gets, removing makeup is a must.

Skincare is a beautiful process with visible results over time. However, it is important to choose products that don't harm your skin and body, so be mindful of the ingredients.

Additionally, avoid making big mistakes in your skincare routine to reap the benefits of your skincare regime.