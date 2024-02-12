Ice Spice was just among a handful of celebrities present for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night.

The rapper sat with pop star Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs become the first team since the New England Patriots to win consecutive Lombardi trophies.

During the game, eagle-eyed observers spotted Spice wearing a necklace with an upside-down cross, leading them to portend doom, with one tweeting:

"Symbolism will be their downfall."

Another chimed in:

"What a toxic night"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

That cross, though, is better known to Christians as the St. Peter's Cross. On that night, it proved to be quite the talisman, as the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, thanks to a Mecole Hardman touchdown with three seconds left.

Ice Spice's involvement in Super Bowl LVIII, explained

It was barely Ice Spice's first involvement in the Super Bowl, as she had performed during a theme party the night before.

She also starred in a commercial by soda brand Starry, hanging out with a anthropomorphic animated lemon and lime, saying as she sipped the product:

"This Starry is mad good!"

Her ex-boyfriend arrived, and she told him why they broke up:

“I just needed something more refreshing, more crisp and more starryer.”

The ex attempted to woo her back, only to spontaneously burst.

Other celebrities besides Ice Spice who attended Super Bowl LVIII

Besides Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, there were other celebrities spotted on Sunday.

The foremost of them was halftime performer Usher, who was also joined by Alicia Keys, amont other guests, during his concert. Reba McEntire was on hand to sing the national anthem before the game. Other musicians present were Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

One of the most notable non-musical celebrities present was Travis Kelce's elder brother Jason, memorably wearing an apron over a Chiefs-themed shirt. He was joined by his wife Kylie, but not their three daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett.

Meanwhile, actor Paul Rudd and socalite Kim Kardashian were also reportedly spotted.