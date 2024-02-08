“Kim out here doing lords work”: Fans approve Kim Kardashian’s new NBA affiliate brand signing Usher

Kim Kardashian’s NBA-affiliated underwear label, Skims, has a new brand ambassador in Grammy award-winning artist Usher. Fans have seemingly given their seal of approval.

Usher was recently introduced as the newest celebrity endorser of Skims by KIm Kardashian in a series of photos on Instagram. In the post, the multi-awarded recording artist is seen wearing the brand’s latest men’s underwear collection. It also coincided with Usher’s release of his newest album, Coming Home.

Fans reacted to Skims’ latest signing, with one tweeting:

"Kim out here doing the lords work"

Here are some of the reactions on X:

What is the partnership between Kim Kardashian’s Skims and the NBA about?

Popular media personality Kim Kardashian's underwear label Skims signed a multi-year deal agreement in October to be the NBA’s official underwear partner.

The agreement will also see the brand associated with the WNBA and USA Basketball. The partnership was built to leverage the power of basketball to generate excitement and demand for the brands.

As per the terms of the deal, Skims will be prominently featured in various marquee events of the league, including the NBA All-Star Game and the NBA In-Season Tournament, as well as platforms like on-court signage during game broadcasts and digital and social channels.

The agreement also came on the heels of Skims’ athlete-centered campaign “Every Body is Wearing Skims,” which features OKC Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar Jr. and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

The line has briefs, boxers, tanks and T-shirts for men, which takes cue from the design philosophy applied on the brand’s popular womenswear. In a statement, Kim Kardashian spoke about Skims' partnership with the NBA:

“I am incredibly proud of Skims partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of Skims growing influence on culture. Together, Skims and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver shared his excitement regarding the partnership and after wearing the brand’s men’s underwear line:

"Although I'm not going to show you, I'm wearing them right now. I strongly recommend them to everyone. When guys are more comfortable, makes them play better. So yes, gonna have a direct impact on the game."

Skims was launched by Kim Kadashian and co-founders Emma Grede and Jens Grede in 2019 and has steadily become a multibillion-dollar company. It focuses on body positivity and inclusivity. As of July 2023, its value is over $4 billion.

