Kim Kardashian's $4 billion 'Skims' brand logo advertised on Lakers and Bucks court

Kim Kardashian’s multi-billion clothing brand Skims is soaring high in its business. The clothing brand was advertised on two of the team’s basketball courts and the reality star proudly shared it on her IG account. During the Milwaukee Bucks game against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Phoenix Suns, the Skims brand logo was on display on the court.

Somehow, Kim found a way to advertise her brand during two of the most hyped-up games of the early season. These are not only four of the strongest teams in the league but also featured stars like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

Kardashian launched her $4 billion clothing brand in 2019 specializing in shapewear products. However, on October 23, 2023, the brand launched its menswear line. She also chose three-star athletes from different sports to promote her brand. From soccer Neymar Jr, Nick Bosa from the NFL and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the NBA campaigned for Kim’s menswear line.

Skims menswear includes a variety of briefs, tanks, and shirts and is finally ready for one of the most significant launches this Fall. The menswear line is already a hit thanks to the star-studded advertising and would help the company grow its consumer base.

Skims is a clothing brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede, and Jens Grede that specializes in shapewear and other apparel. The brand focuses on body positivity and wider inclusivity, which also includes sizing.

Kim Kardashian’s Skims menswear line breaks website record, earns millions in five minutes

Nobody does the publicity better than Kim Kardashian and it was on full display on the launch date of Skims menswear. The Skim menswear raked millions of dollars within minutes of its launch. This was the biggest sale since the brand was launched in 2019.

“The expansion into the menswear space is a major milestone for the brand, and a testament to SKIMS’ commitment to providing solutions for everybody,” she said.

The massive support that Kim’s Skims menswear has garnered features men's underwear line. The sale broke the website’s record earning millions within minutes, an expected number on the board. According to TMZ, the reality star, Kim Kardashian is already worth $1.7 billion and she claimed that the website received 25,000 orders placed within five minutes of going live on Thursday.

Kim wanted to add diversity to her history and it has certainly paid her big. The underwear and the basics range between $20 and $80. CEO and Co-founder of Skims Jens Grede said that men accounted for 10% of the customer base, so it was essential to launch the menswear line.