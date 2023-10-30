“Cannot stay away from NBA players”: Fans in shambles as Kim Kardashian’s $4 billion brand becomes league’s official underwear partner 

Early Monday morning, news emerged regarding one of the NBA's newest brand partners. Kim Kardashian's clothing brand Skims has now been named the official underwear partner for the league, WNBA and USA Basketball.

Kardashian has a long history with the league as at one point she was married to a player. Back in 2011, she tied the knot with fomrer New Jersey Nets forward Kris Humphries. That said, the two were not together long and split by 2013.

As expected, the news of Kardashian becoming an official partner with the league sent NBA fans into a frenzy. They quickly rushed to social media to share their thoughts on the new partnership.

Kardashian launched Skims to release her own line of underwear and loungewear for men and women. Her men's clothing line is limited, mainly centered around underwear and one t-shirt option.

As for the prices of Kardashian's products, they are certainly high end for underwear. One pair of boxer briefs sell on the website for $18. A three pack sells for either $46 or $52. Men's tanktops also come in a three pack, and they are priced at $68 dollars.

Evan Turner has hilarious remark to Kim Kardashian partnering with the NBA

NBA fans poured in with jokes regarding Kim Kardashian's partnership with the league. That said, Evan Turner might have had the best remark of all.

As the post was going viral on social media, the former No. 2 pick decided to chime in with his thoughts. He had no issues with her becoming a brand partner because he had no idea she got in the underwear business to begin with.

At 35 years old, Tuner is somewho that could potentially still be in the league but decided to move on. His last run came during the 2019-2020 season where he appeared in 19 games as a member of the Atlanta Hawks.

Following his playing career, Turner tested his luck at coaching. He spent a brief period with the Boston Celtics as an assistant before moving on to the next chapter of his life.

These days, Turner is hanging around the league in a different capacity. Like many other current and former players, he's broken into the podcast space. Tunrer co-hosts the show "Point Foward" with his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate Andre Iguodala.