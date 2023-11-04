Why does Adam Silver use Kim Kardashian's $4,000,000,000 innerwear brand? Finding out more about NBA's apparel partner

Adam Silver announced this week that Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS has become the official underwear partner of the NBA. The NBA commissioner, Kim Kardashian and the company’s co-founder Jens Grede promoted the partnership via a photo on a basketball court in New York. Just last week, SKIMS launched its men’s collection of briefs, boxers, tanks and T-shirts. NFL superstar Nick Bosa, soccer maestro Neymar Jr. and NBA All-Star point guard Shai-Gilgeous Alexander endorsed the brand’s expansion from just a purely women’s brand.

Complete details of the partnership have not been revealed yet but the brand will be featured prominently in big events. The launching of the NBA In-Season Tournament has already seen Kardashian’s apparel company get a ton of coverage. Expect other events such as the All-Star game to do the same.

When asked by a reporter from TMZ to comment about SKIMS, Adam Silver gamely responded (via NBA Central):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Although I’m not going to show you, I’m wearing them right now.”

Expand Tweet

Silver added that it’s “extremely comfortable” and that he would “strongly recommend” it to everyone.

Kim Kardashian released a statement following the announcement of the deal:

“Together, Skims and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

Kardashian’s brand may well indeed, thrive. If Adam Silver is wearing it and strongly recommends it to everybody. It’s not often the NBA commissioner tells the world what his underwear is.

Expand Tweet

SKIMS, in July this year, reached an estimated $4 billion after raising $270 million via Series C funding. The figure is reported to be used in product innovation, category expansion and physical retail. The brand’s partnership with the NBA falls under the last two departments for which the funding has been allocated.

Adam Silver’s NBA In-Season Tournament is finally underway

For years, Adam Silver has been planning to introduce a European football style of tournament in the NBA. One reason was to debunk the notion that the league only starts after Christmas. Silver also wanted to compete in a market that has been dominated by the NFL in November and December.

The NBA is not expected to overhaul pro football’s dominance in the said months. But, Silver’s NBA In-Season Tournament will add more interest and thrill in fans as the basketball superstars have more incentive to play well.

Adam Silver had this to say about the new format:

“This is a concept that has been rumbling around the league office for around 15 years. We thought what a perfect opportunity for a global league like the NBA, and it’s a perfect fit for our game. New traditions take time. But, all throughout sports, we are seeing new innovations, and now is the time for this NBA in-season tournament.”

Expand Tweet

The NBA play-in tournament also got a less-than-enthusiastic response from players when it started. The NBA In-Season Tournament is getting that same treatment initially as well. Silver is confident that the new concept will turn out right just like the now popular pre-playoff games.

Also read: Kim Kardashian's $4 billion 'Skims' brand logo advertised on Lakers and Bucks court