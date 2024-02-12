How many times was Taylor Swift shown during the Chiefs game? Pop star’s on-screen time in Super Bowl explored

Pop sensation Taylor Swift watched the 2024 Super Bowl from the stands at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday night after performing four nights in a row in Tokyo, Japan as part of her Eras Tour. She was at the game, of course, to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, in his Super Bowl LVIII matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner was regularly featured on the CBS coverage of the game from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which for many fans of the game was the main attraction.

Swift appeared 12 times during the CBS broadcast of the game, for a grand total of 53 seconds. When you take into account the duration of the broadcast, that time isn't even that long. The game lasted four hours and twenty minutes, from 6:30 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the overtime session.

Swift was mostly absent from the CBS broadcast during Travis Kelce and the Chiefs' lackluster first half, in which they fell 10-3 to the Niners. The squad rallied to win the game, though, as Kelce made a number of crucial plays in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Swift transformed the dialogue surrounding the NFL throughout the season, drawing in new viewers and evoking strong feelings among supporters.

The 34-year-old singer/songwriter rushed down to the turf to celebrate with Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, and the other Kansas City supporters following the game, which the Chiefs won by a score of 25-22 after overtime.

Who's at the Super Bowl with Taylor Swift?

When Taylor Swift arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday for the Super Bowl, she was spotted conversing and strolling with friends, including rapper Ice Spice, actress Blake Lively, stylist and designer Ashley Avignone, and her mother, Andrea.

Swift was surrounded by cameras as soon as she, Ice Spice and Lively entered the venue and proceeded to the luxury box where they watched the match.

Swift and Ice Spice were previously spotted hanging together at the MTV Video Music Awards towards the end of last year. Lively made her directing debut with the music video for Swift's song "I Bet You Think About Me.”

Taylor Swift's mother joined the three of them as they watched the Big Game in a stylish suite with a number of other guests, including Jason, Travis Kelce's brother, who was also wearing Chiefs overalls.