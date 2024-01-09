What is hormonal skincare? Details about 2024's trending skincare topic explored

Hormonal skincare is making headlines recently as beauty enthusiasts have understood how hormonal fluctuations have a direct impact on skin health. With changing hormonal levels, one is bound to experience changes in skin’s hydration levels, texture, and oiliness.

Hence, the concept of hormonal skincare entails that tracking hormonal patterns helps curate a better skincare routine and helps the skin adapt to new products that cater to multiple skin concerns.

According to WGSN (Worth Global Style Network) which offers research trend analysis about fashion and style industries, hormonal skincare is set to become one of the prominent beauty trends in 2024.

Beauty enthusiasts have been seeking more tailored skincare products that suit their hormonal phases for healthy skin. For instance, during the follicular phase, the skin needs more moisturization and nourishment as the estrogen levels rise. Understanding such facts about hormones helps beauty enthusiasts cater to the well-being of their skin in a better way.

Hormonal skincare is linked to acne, collagen production, and sebum production in the skin

Hormones like androgens play an important role in causing hormonal acne, which is something that has been studied and propagated time and again. However, many people are still unaware of how hormones affect dryness, collagen production, and itching in the skin.

Additionally, brands such as Dr. Zenovia’s Skincare Hormonal Dermatology and Living M are paving the way for beauty enthusiasts to avail of exclusive hormonal skincare products.

Consumers are getting more knowledgeable about skin care and the effects of hormones on the skin, according to Fiona Toomey, founder of Naydaya, a brand tailored to work with one's hormones. As a result, hormonal and customized skincare are now in harmony.

She states:

“As women are empowered to learn more about their bodies and harness their hormonal cycles, they'll be able to adapt their skincare routines accordingly."

To understand hormonal skincare, it is important to know the hormonal phases and the impact they have on the skin.

Follicular Phase (Days 1-14): Estrogen levels are on the rise during the follicular phase resulting in enhanced collagen production and hydration levels. Hence, the skincare regime must comprise a gentle cleanser consisting of soothing ingredients topped with a lightweight moisturizer with ceramides and hyaluronic acid-like ingredients.

Additionally, one can use a serum for skin concerns such as Vitamin C serum for reducing dullness, dark spots, and pigmentation, salicylic-infused serum for acne, or hyaluronic acid for hydration.

Luteal Phase (Days 15-28): This phase entails a decrease in estrogen and an increase in progesterone levels which leads to breakouts and an increase in sebum production. It is important to switch to a clarifying cleanser during the luteal phase to avoid clogging of pores and to control the advent of hormonal acne.

It is also important to incorporate an oil-free moisturizer with a non-comedogenic formula to tackle excess sebum production and to keep a spot treatment such as tea tree-infused spot treatment or benzoyl peroxide handy in case of inflammation and breakouts.

Menopause or Perimenopause phase: This phase occurs in women above 40 years of age and causes loss of elasticity and dryness. During this phase, one can switch to anti-aging formulations in moisturizers and use an anti-aging serum infused with peptides and retinol to combat fine lines and wrinkles.

In addition to claiming that hormonal skincare is set to become one of the biggest skincare trends in 2024, WGSN has also predicted that beauty enthusiasts can expect unique products like Faace. Faace is a one-of-its-kind period mask that targets hormonal fluctuations during the period.

Additionally, multiple skincare brands are targeting the hormonal skincare concept to formulate innovative products for beauty enthusiasts.