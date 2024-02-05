Fans appreciate Dua Lipa’s look for the Grammys 2024 red carpet: “She a 10”

The Grammys 2024 not only honored great achievements in music but also presented fashion trends that wowed a global audience. Dua Lipa stood out as a fashion icon on the red carpet, where there were a lot of stars. Both fans and critics were amazed by how beautiful she looked.

The dress she wore that night was more than just a dress; it was a statement of strength and elegance that went perfectly with the event's grandeur. Courrèges' carefully planned outfit, complete with chunky embellishments and small cutouts, showed off her daring sense of style and set a high standard for red carpet looks.

Craftsmanship and aesthetics-wise, the singer's ensemble for the red carpet of the Grammys 2024 was exemplary. Considering historical heroines in spirit, Lipa's custom silver dress, adorned with strategic cutouts and long sleeves, accentuated her figure and exuded a commanding aura.

Fans were quick to express their admiration for Lipa's look, summarizing their awe in a simple yet powerful statement: "She a 10." This sentiment was mirrored on various social media platforms, where her attire garnered admiration for its unending sophistication and the assurance it conveyed.

Audiences adored Dua Lipa's Grammys 2024 ensemble

Lipa's ensemble exemplified a seamless fusion of allure and strength, idealized by her selection of a plunging silver gown that displayed her fashion inclination. Her attire, which included an eye-catching Tiffany & Co. necklace, served as a representation of her strong and luminous character, setting her apart from the evening's glitz.

Fish-shaped and adorned with orange sapphires and diamonds totaling 23 carats, the exquisite necklace she was adorned with was designed by Tiffany & Co. Beyond elevating the appearance of her ensemble in Grammys 2024, this particular accessory accentuated her sense of style.

The Grammys 2024 Red Carpet ensemble worn by Dua Lipa astounded spectators and admirers with its impeccable style. With its low-cut neckline and hip cutouts, the silver Courrèges gown was not merely an article of clothing; it was a declaration of empowerment.

Lipa herself recognized the glamour that the dress evoked within her, drawing a parallel between its heavy metal aesthetic and the legendary Joan of Arc. Her admirers expressed a similar sentiment, promptly praising her for her daring and braless appearance, emphasizing the gown's capacity to evoke feelings of "strength."

Completing the look was a jeweled choker by Tiffany & Co. that Lipa wore, which served as evidence of her stylist Lorenzo Posocco's foresight and Lipa's impeccable taste.

Fans' comments ranged from praising her "beautiful" appearance to admiring how the dress and her "Cherry Cola" hair, styled with subtle waves and complemented by a grunge-inspired makeup look, enhanced her natural beauty. The overall effect was a mesmerizing display of Lipa's fashion-forward sensibility and her ability to shine on one of music's biggest nights.