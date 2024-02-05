"Taylor Swift did NOT deserve album of the year over SZA": Grammys accused of "white mediocrity" over album of the year pick

The Grammy Awards were held on February 4, 2024, and Taylor Swift made history by being the first artist to win the Album of the Year four times in a row. The award ceremony was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday and saw Swift walk home with two Grammys. This included the Album of the Year Award for her tenth studio album Midnights.

As she accepted the award, presented to her by singer Celine Dion, Taylor thanked her friend and producer Jack Antonoff and singer Lana Del Ray.

"For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too. All I want to do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much. Mind blown. Thank you so much," She added.

While the Swifties were ecstatic at her win, some netizens accused the Grammys of giving awards to "white mediocrity." They said that they felt the singer SZA was more deserving of the award for her album SOS.

They took to X to express their feelings with one stating that SZA's album was "objectively and creatively" better than Midnights.

Netizens outraged at SZA's snub over Taylor Swift (Image via @jordansveto/X)

Taylor Swift's record-breaking win left netizens outraged over Grammys' "white mediocrity"

The 66th Annual Grammy Award ceremony took place in Los Angeles on Sunday with fans eager to see if their favorite musicians had won. Taylor Swift was one of the many musical artists to be awarded and became the first person to win the fourth Album of the Year Award for her 2022 album Midnights.

While her fans celebrated the win, others were furious that the Grammys continued appreciating "white mediocrity." Many stated that the Bejeweled singer didn't deserve to win over SZA's 2022 album SOS.

SZA, the most-nominated artist at the 2024 Grammys with 9 nominations, took home three statues. She won the Best Progressive R&B Album and the Urban Contemporary Album for SOS, along with the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song Ghost in the Machine.

Taylor Swift announced her new album The Tortured Poets Department

As Taylor Swift got on stage to accept her 13th Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, she revealed that she will release a new album on April 19, 2024. Titled The Tortured Poets Department, the album will be Taylor Swift's 11th studio album.

“So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!” Swift said during her acceptance speech.

After the announcement, the Shake It Off hitmaker released the new album's artwork to her 280 million followers on Instagram with the caption:

"All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19."

Taylor Swift will spend the following months touring Tokyo, Australia, Singapore, and Europe on her widely sold-out concert, The Eras Tour, from February 7, 2024.