"Didn't even look her in the face": Taylor Swift slammed over ignoring Celine Dion in viral video on stage after winning Grammy

Taylor Swift, who took home the Album of the Year trophy at the 2024 Grammy Awards, is being slammed on the internet over seemingly ignoring presenter Celine Dion on stage. The moment caught on viral video has infuriated netizens who took to social media to drag the singer over the slight to the legendary artist Dion while receiving the night’s most coveted award. A social media user, eazy e, shared the moment on X.

On February 4, 2024, two years after stepping away from performing, due to the rare neurological disorder “stiff-person” syndrome,” The Life After Love singer made a surprise appearance at the Grammy’s to present the outstanding nominees for the Album of the Year.

Swift, who was announced the winner of the coveted award for the fourth time, was seen on stage ignoring Dion while accepting the trophy.

In the video, an overjoyed Swift is seen accepting the award without acknowledging Dion before walking up the mike to thank her fans.

People online were quick to criticize Swift for seemingly “ignoring” Dion. Reacting to a clip posted by Chris Murphy accusing Swift of “ignoring” the music legend, a netizen wrote:

"Didn't even look her in the face."

Taylor Swift called out for seemingly ignoring Celine Dion while accepting award

Netizens are going after Taylor Swift over not acknowledging Celine Dion on stage after the latter was presented with “Album of the Year” at the Grammys for the fourth time and breaking the record for most Album of the Year wins by a single artist.

On Sunday, Celine Dion, dressed in a pale pink Valentino Gown and a brown Coat, made an appearance at the Grammy’s, to present the AOTY award. While presenting the nominees, Dion addressed the crowd, saying:

“Now it gives me great joy to present a Grammy award that two legends, Diana Ross and Sting, presented to me 27 years ago. These are the outstanding nominees for the Album of the Year.”

Swift, who was announced the winner, was seen on stage accepting the trophy without acknowledging Dion. Swift, who told her fans “All I want to do is to keep being able to do this,” also failed to thank Dion in her speech for presenting the trophy.

Fans were quick to criticize a visibly animated Swift for the perceived snub on stage. A social media user, Mike Gayou, wrote:

"Taylor not even acknowledging Celine Dion is not sitting right with my spirit. Girl, that is CELINE DION."

It is important to note after the win Taylor Swift was pictured backstage embracing Dion. Today reported the pair also had a sweet exchange backstage.

However, social media users viewed the picture as Swift's PR scrambling to rectify the on-stage faux pas.

Prior to being announced the winner, Taylor Swift was also seen enthusiastically dancing and singing along to Dion’s That’s the Way It Is, as the legend made her way to the stage to announce the nominees.