I Am: Celine Dion documentary to release on Amazon Prime: Synopsis explored 

Amazon Prime is all set to release a Celine Dion documentary titled I Am: Celine Dion chronicling the life of the mega popstar.

Representatives of Prime Video have yet not given a date for the release however they have revealed what the audiences could expect from the documentary. In a press release on Tuesday, the company announced that it had acquired the rights for I Am: Celine Dion and expressed its desire to distribute it worldwide.

The company also released a brief synopsis for the upcoming documentary. The summary gives the audience an idea about the different sides of Dion's character that will be explored.

What is known so far about I Am: Celine Dion?

As of 2024, Amazon Prime has officially announced that they will be releasing the I Am: Celine Dion documentary on their platform. The project will be directed by Irene Taylor who is also an Oscar nominee.

The media house has yet not given a definitive release date for the documentary. However, they have released an official synopsis for I Am: Celine Dion which gives the audiences a fair idea as to what to anticipate from the documentary. It reads:

"From visiting her couture touring wardrobe and personal effects to spending time in the recording studio, the documentary captures a global megastar's never-before-seen private life. An emotional, energetic and poetic love letter to music, I Am: Celine Dion captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness."

For those of you who are unaware Dion suffers from a rare autoimmune neurological disorder known as Stiff Person Syndrome. She has been very vocal about her diagnosis and the problems she faces as a result of it.

It will be interesting to delve deeper into the singer's life and know her for what she is beyond the glitz and the glamour. It will also be interesting to see what all goes behind making a superstar of her stature.

The documentary will also be one of the first full-length visual presentations of the singer's life post her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis and will feature her struggles with it in detail.

What is Stiff Person Syndrome, the rare condition Celine Dion has been diagnosed with?

Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare autoimmune neurological condition that causes muscle stiffness and muscle spasms that can worsen over time. Additionally, some people may even experience speech difficulties and double vision.

There is currently no known cure for Stiff Person Syndrome, however, working with an expert can help keep the symptoms in check.

Celine Dion is one among the very people who have been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome. The singer had opened up about her diagnosis back in December 2022. In an Instagram post dated December 8, 2022, Dion said:

’I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

While you wait for I Am: Celine Dion you can catch another movie about the superstar called Céline that encapsulates Dion's rise to popularity.